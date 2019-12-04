Harris posts video asking baby if she'll run for president one day

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisYang campaign contacts FBI over death threats in New Hampshire Warren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have 'been allowed to buy their way' into 2020 race Harris to Trump: 'I'll see you at your trial' MORE (D-Calif.) shared a video of her asking a baby to agree that she’ll run for president in the future on Wednesday, a day after Harris announced she would be ending her presidential campaign.

“You gonna run for president one day?” Harris asks the baby she’s holding.

“Yes? You gonna run for president one day? Say, ‘Yes, I’m gonna run for president,’” the senator continued.

A record of six women ran in the presidential primary this year. Harris and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandWarren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have 'been allowed to buy their way' into 2020 race Supreme Court poised to hear first major gun case in a decade Booker campaign announces six-figure ad buy to qualify for December debate MORE (D-N.Y.) ended their bids leaving four women in the field of 15 candidates.

With Harris, who is black and Indian, out of the race, many were also quick to call out the lack of diversity in the remaining field, including candidate Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCastro slams media for holding Harris to 'different standard' 2020 Democrats thank Harris for friendship, candidacy after senator drops out Kamala Harris's husband tweets photo of couple after she drops White House bid: 'I've got you' MORE (D-N.J.).

Booker told BuzzFeed News’s AM to DM he’s seen “the bile, the anger, from my family members, to people in the Congressional Black Caucus, to leaders of color across this country who just don’t understand how we’ve gotten to a point now where there’s more billionaires in the 2020 race than there are black people.”

Booker and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval Patrick2020 Democrats thank Harris for friendship, candidacy after senator drops out How Deval Patrick hurt black homeowners The Hill's Morning Report - Impeachment of Trump resumes MORE are the only remaining black candidates in the 15-person field. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang campaign contacts FBI over death threats in New Hampshire Yang celebrates opening of new campaign office with shots of whipped cream 2020 Democrats thank Harris for friendship, candidacy after senator drops out MORE are the only other people of color in the race.

Two billionaires, Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerWarren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have 'been allowed to buy their way' into 2020 race Webb: Billionaires for office 2020 Democrats thank Harris for friendship, candidacy after senator drops out MORE and former New York City Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWarren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have 'been allowed to buy their way' into 2020 race Webb: Billionaires for office Don't count out Michael Bloomberg — his unconventional strategy might work MORE are still in the race.