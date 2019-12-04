Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop Democrat: 'Obstruction of justice' is 'too clear not to include' in impeachment probe Yang campaign contacts FBI over death threats in New Hampshire Overnight Defense: Trump clashes with Macron at NATO summit | House impeachment report says Trump abused power | Top Dem scolds military leaders on Trump intervention in war crimes cases MORE blasted President Trump Donald John TrumpTop Democrat: 'Obstruction of justice' is 'too clear not to include' in impeachment probe Former US intel official says Trump would often push back in briefings Schiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted '-1' number MORE on Wednesday over a video of several NATO leaders mocking the U.S. leader over the length of a press conference he hosted at the start of the NATO summit.

In a video released by Biden's Twitter account, ominous music plays as news anchors discuss footage of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Justin Pierre James TrudeauTrump: I think about climate change 'all the time' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Macron clash at NATO summit Trump says Canada 'slightly delinquent' at NATO meeting MORE, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Jean-Michel MacronOvernight Defense: Trump clashes with Macron at NATO summit | House impeachment report says Trump abused power | Top Dem scolds military leaders on Trump intervention in war crimes cases On The Money: Stocks tumble on Trump China trade remarks | Trump says deal could come after 2020 | Why Wall Street freaked | Trump loses appeal over Deutsche Bank subpoena The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Macron clash at NATO summit MORE discussing Trump's lengthy press conference earlier Wednesday.

Biden, a 2020 candidate for president, says at the end of the video that the U.S. will face a "great deal of difficulty" regaining respect on the world stage should Trump be reelected.

"The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership. We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief," he added on Twitter.

In the Wednesday footage, Trudeau can be heard saying, "He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top," though he does not mention Trump's name.

Trump himself addressed the comments made by Trudeau, calling the Canadian leader "two-faced" while adding that the world leaders "weren't laughing at me, they were laughing with me."

Some speculated that the recorded exchange between the world leaders was what led to Trump canceling his scheduled press conference before heading back home from the NATO summit in London.