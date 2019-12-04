Sanders to join youth climate strikers in Iowa

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMellman: The 'lane theory' is the wrong lane to be in Webb: Billionaires for office Overnight Health Care — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Senate panel approves Trump FDA pick | Biden downplays Dem enthusiasm around 'Medicare for All' | Trump officials unveil program for free HIV prevention drugs for uninsured MORE (I-Vt.) on Friday will strike with youth climate activists in Iowa, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Sanders will speak at the strike in Des Moines outside the state Capitol on Friday morning.

Strike organizers also advertised Sanders's planned appearance.

"Bernie Sanders will be striking with us on Friday, will you?" they wrote in a Facebook post. "Make sure to arrive by 10:15, so you can see Bernie speak at 10:30!!"

Sanders's participation in the strike builds on his planned campaign events in Iowa this week, including a canvass launch at the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement on Friday afternoon. The event comes after the progressive community organization endorsed Sanders on Monday.

The White House hopeful met with Iowa youth climate strikers last month when he held a summit with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocratic strategist knocks Buttigieg free college ad as attempted 'attack' on Warren Zuckerberg on allowing political ads: 'People should be able to judge for themselves' Jane Fonda steps up climate fight as part of 'Fire Drill Friday' MORE (D-N.Y.). Both lawmakers have been vocal proponents of the Green New Deal, a legislative package aimed at combating climate change.

Later on Friday, Sanders will also participate in the Iowa Farmers Union presidential forum along with four of his primary opponents.

He’ll end the week with a “College for All” town hall at Simpson College on Sunday at noon.