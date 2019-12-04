Gabbard moves to New Hampshire ahead of primary

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTrump campaign congratulates Gabbard on Harris dropping out Gabbard on Harris leaving race: 'I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people' 2020 Democrats thank Harris for friendship, candidacy after senator drops out MORE (D-Hawaii) said she is renting a small house in Manchester, New Hampshire ahead of the state's February primary.

“We had a town hall in Rochester and then in Gilford right before the storm hit, and people said, 'You must be getting out of town,' and nope, we're here for the duration," Gabbard told local ABC affiliate WMUR.

In the interview published Wednesday, Gabbard said she’s used to Hawaii’s 80-degree Christmas beach day weather, but said it was fun to experience New Hampshire’s first snowfall of the year.

Gabbard tweeted a picture Tuesday of her doing yoga with the snow storm in the background.

Her move to New Hampshire signals that her campaign is putting its attention on the second voting state while many other campaigns are still focused on Iowa ahead of the February caucuses.

Gabbard is fifth in the race among New Hampshire voters, based on a RealClearPolitics average of polls in the state. She has 5 percent support, based on the average, trailing South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg by 15 points. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former Vice President Joe Biden (D) also rank ahead of her, based on the average.