Klobuchar reveals plan to help Americans affected by changing economy

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKrystal Ball: What Harris's exit means for the other 2020 candidates Teamsters to host presidential forum with six 2020 Democrats Democrats hit gas on impeachment MORE (D-Minn.) will roll out a plan to address changes in the American economy as she returns to the campaign trail in Iowa, according to The Associated Press.

Klobuchar plans to discuss the plan in more detail during a three-day swing through the Hawkeye State that will also include a forum with the Teamsters and Iowa Farmers Unions.

Her proposal includes tax credits for retraining workers forced out of jobs due to automation as well as similar support for those who have relied on the fossil fuel industry, according to the AP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klobuchar’s plan will also outline further investment in cybersecurity and calls for allowing gig economy workers such as Uber drivers to unionize and making it easier for them to file their taxes.

The announcement comes the same week the Minnesota senator’s campaign planned to double her Iowa field offices up to 20. She raised just below $5 million in the third quarter of 2019 and has already qualified for next month’s primary debate.

“Organizing is a critical part of succeeding in the Iowa caucuses. As more and more Iowans get to know Amy, we are seeing more folks commit to caucus for the candidate who can win back the Midwest and beat Donald Trump,” the campaign said earlier this week.

Klobuchar has cast her position as a Midwestern senator with a moderate record as ideal to win over voters she says would prefer President Trump Donald John TrumpStates slashed 4,400 environmental agency jobs in past decade: study Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Iran building hidden arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq: report MORE over a more progressive Democrat in 2020.

Klobuchar has had a tough time gaining traction in the crowded Democratic field. In a RealClearPolitics national average of polls, she is currently in eighth place with 2.4 percent of the vote.

But she is hoping her appeal in the Midwest can help springboard her in Iowa where she is polling at an average of 5.3 percent, good for fifth place.