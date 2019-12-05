Poll: Sanders jumps 7 percentage points among college students

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGabbard moves to New Hampshire ahead of primary Sanders to join youth climate strikers in Iowa Saagar Enjeti unpacks why Kamala Harris's campaign didn't work MORE (I-Vt.) jumped 7 percentage points in college student support, according to a poll released Thursday.

The College Reaction-Axios poll asked college students who their favored 2020 presidential candidates are and saw Sanders receive the support of 22.5 percent of respondents, 7 percentage points higher than in September’s poll. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGabbard moves to New Hampshire ahead of primary LGBTQ advocates slam Buttigieg for past history with Salvation Army Saagar Enjeti unpacks why Kamala Harris's campaign didn't work MORE (D-Mass.) slipped 3.6 percentage points from her former top spot to 15.9 percent support, placing her in third behind President Trump Donald John TrumpStates slashed 4,400 environmental agency jobs in past decade: study Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Iran building hidden arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq: report MORE.

Warren’s drop reflects national poll trends, which followed her explanation of how to pay for "Medicare for All."

Trump received the second highest support at 17.3 percent, but the poll noted that Democratic student votes are more divided because of the number of candidates.

In September’s poll, Warren had overtaken former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGabbard moves to New Hampshire ahead of primary Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Trump's legal team huddles with Senate Republicans MORE’s lead from July with the support of almost 20 percent of students, compared to Biden's 13.1 percent. Biden earned 12.3 percent backing in this poll.

Behind them, entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangHarris posts video asking baby if she'll run for president one day Krystal Ball: What Harris's exit means for the other 2020 candidates The Hill's 12:30 Report: Impeachment fight shifts to House Judiciary MORE slipped to 9.3 percent support and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegGabbard moves to New Hampshire ahead of primary LGBTQ advocates slam Buttigieg for past history with Salvation Army Poll: 2020 general election remains wide open MORE rose to 8.2 percent. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris posts video asking baby if she'll run for president one day Krystal Ball: What Harris's exit means for the other 2020 candidates Saagar Enjeti unpacks why Kamala Harris's campaign didn't work MORE (D-Calif.), who dropped out of the race Tuesday, measured at 2.8 percent.

Buttigieg had the second highest rise out of any other candidate, which also followed national trends.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergHarris posts video asking baby if she'll run for president one day Clinton still 'disappointed' Sanders held off on endorsing her in 2016 Booker notes 'anger' over more billionaires than black candidates in 2020 race MORE, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard moves to New Hampshire ahead of primary Harris posts video asking baby if she'll run for president one day Krystal Ball: What Harris's exit means for the other 2020 candidates MORE (D-Hawaii) and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerLGBTQ advocates slam Buttigieg for past history with Salvation Army Harris posts video asking baby if she'll run for president one day Krystal Ball: What Harris's exit means for the other 2020 candidates MORE (D-N.J.) all sat at 2.6 percent support or less.

The College Reaction-Axios poll surveyed 1,026 college students between Dec. 2 and 4. It has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.