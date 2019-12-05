Kerry to campaign with Biden in New Hampshire

Former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryNew Hampshire parochialism, not whiteness, bedevils Democrats Lessons of the Kamala Harris campaign Overnight Energy: Pelosi vows to push for Paris climate goals | Senate confirms Brouillette to succeed Perry at Energy | EPA under attack from all sides over ethanol rule MORE will campaign with Joe Biden Joe BidenGabbard moves to New Hampshire ahead of primary Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Trump's legal team huddles with Senate Republicans MORE in New Hampshire to help bolster the former vice president’s chances in the state’s crucial 2020 primary.

Biden’s presidential campaign announced Thursday that Kerry will join Biden at events in Nashua and Hampton on Sunday as the former vice president remains tangled in a tight race.

Polling has shown a fluid field in New Hampshire, with Biden in its top tier along with Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGabbard moves to New Hampshire ahead of primary LGBTQ advocates slam Buttigieg for past history with Salvation Army Saagar Enjeti unpacks why Kamala Harris's campaign didn't work MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGabbard moves to New Hampshire ahead of primary Sanders to join youth climate strikers in Iowa Saagar Enjeti unpacks why Kamala Harris's campaign didn't work MORE (I-Vt.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegGabbard moves to New Hampshire ahead of primary LGBTQ advocates slam Buttigieg for past history with Salvation Army Poll: 2020 general election remains wide open MORE. The RealClearPolitics polling average in the New Hampshire primary shows Buttigieg with a 3-point lead.

However, observers speculate that Warren and Sanders could end up with advantages in the Granite State, where primary voters have a track record of rewarding candidates who hail from neighboring states.

Kerry’s endorsement Thursday and appearances with Biden this weekend could help neutralize that factor: Kerry represented Massachusetts in the Senate for 18 years before being tapped by President Obama to serve as secretary of State.

The campaign’s announcement of Kerry’s appearances comes after the former Massachusetts senator announced his endorsement for Biden.

“I believe Joe Biden is the President our country desperately needs right now, not because I’ve known Joe so long, but because I know Joe so well,” Kerry, who was the Democratic Party’s 2004 presidential nominee, said in a statement.

“I’ve never before seen the world more in need of someone who on day one can begin the incredibly hard work of putting back together the world Donald Trump Donald John TrumpStates slashed 4,400 environmental agency jobs in past decade: study Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Iran building hidden arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq: report MORE has smashed apart," he added.

Biden and Kerry served together in the Senate for more than two decades and worked together again in the Obama administration. Kerry is the second Obama administration Cabinet member to endorse Biden in the presidential race after former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Thomas James VilsackUSDA: Farm-to-school programs help schools serve healthier meals OVERNIGHT MONEY: House poised to pass debt-ceiling bill MORE threw his support behind Biden’s White House bid last month.