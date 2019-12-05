Klobuchar lauds power of free press in post about her father

By Rachel Frazin - 12/05/19 04:23 PM EST
 
Klobuchar lauds power of free press in post about her father

Presidential candidate Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharKrystal Ball: What Harris's exit means for the other 2020 candidates Teamsters to host presidential forum with six 2020 Democrats Democrats hit gas on impeachment MORE (D-Minn.) on Thursday commemorated Love My Newspaper Day with a post about her father, who was a journalist. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thinking of my dad on #LoveMyNewspaper Day," the senator wrote of her father, Jim Klobuchar.

"He got his start in the newspaper business delivering Grit, a small-town & rural weekly paper & went on to work 43 years in journalism," she added. "He taught me the importance of a free press and now more than ever— it’s crucial to our democracy."

Klobuchar is among more than a dozen people running for the 2020 Democratic nomination. The party's nominee will likely face off against President TrumpDonald John TrumpStates slashed 4,400 environmental agency jobs in past decade: study Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Iran building hidden arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq: report MORE, who has often criticized the press and called unflattering reports "fake news."

 

Tags Amy Klobuchar Donald Trump