Klobuchar lauds power of free press in post about her father

Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKrystal Ball: What Harris's exit means for the other 2020 candidates Teamsters to host presidential forum with six 2020 Democrats Democrats hit gas on impeachment MORE (D-Minn.) on Thursday commemorated Love My Newspaper Day with a post about her father, who was a journalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thinking of my dad on #LoveMyNewspaper Day," the senator wrote of her father, Jim Klobuchar.

"He got his start in the newspaper business delivering Grit, a small-town & rural weekly paper & went on to work 43 years in journalism," she added. "He taught me the importance of a free press and now more than ever— it’s crucial to our democracy."

Thinking of my dad on #LoveMyNewspaper Day.



He got his start in the newspaper business delivering Grit, a small-town & rural weekly paper & went on to work 43 years in journalism.



He taught me the importance of a free press and now more than ever— it’s crucial to our democracy. pic.twitter.com/oS2wXz2mrg — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 5, 2019

Klobuchar is among more than a dozen people running for the 2020 Democratic nomination. The party's nominee will likely face off against President Trump Donald John TrumpStates slashed 4,400 environmental agency jobs in past decade: study Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Iran building hidden arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq: report MORE, who has often criticized the press and called unflattering reports "fake news."