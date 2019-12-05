Bloomberg releases gun control plan

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergHarris posts video asking baby if she'll run for president one day Clinton still 'disappointed' Sanders held off on endorsing her in 2016 Booker notes 'anger' over more billionaires than black candidates in 2020 race MORE released an expansive gun control plan Thursday as he works to underscore his advocacy on the hot-button issue in his new White House bid.

The plan calls for a litany of popular Democratic proposals, including bolstering background checks, removing guns from those who may pose a danger to themselves or others, banning assault weapons and removing protections for gun manufacturers from civil suits.

“I’ve been all in on the fight against gun violence for 15 years – and I’m just getting started,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “As president, I will work to end the gun violence epidemic once and for all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“My agenda will make it harder for criminals to get guns, make families and communities more secure, and give law enforcement the tools to save lives – and, working with Congress, I will get the job done.”

Bloomberg’s plan would strengthen background checks by requiring them for all gun sales, mandating that all gun buyers receive permits from the Justice Department before purchases and expand checks for the purchases of kits that could be used to make homemade firearms.

The proposal would also ensure that those convicted of domestic abuse cannot purchase a firearm even if they were not married to their victims, support a federal “red flag” law that would allow law enforcement to remove guns from those believed to be a danger to themselves or others and require people to be at least 21 years old before buying a firearm.

The plan goes on to call for the banning of assault weapons, funding at least $100 million annually for local violence prevention programs and repealing the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act that gives gunmakers and gun dealers immunity from civil lawsuits.

The former mayor rolled out endorsements of his plan from several mayors and people who have been affected by gun violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As an educator, I have witnessed first-hand the devastation caused by gun violence in my community,” said Mary Ann Jacob, who was in the library and survived the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting.

“Preventing gun violence and keeping our communities and schools safe is a public safety issue, not a partisan issue. As a gun owner, and a gun violence survivor, I applaud Mike Bloomberg’s gun safety policy plan for including measures to require background checks on all gun sales and to require nationwide red-flag laws.”

Bloomberg has been a vocal supporter of gun control for years, giving millions from his personal fortune to advocacy groups. In 2006 he founded Mayors Against Illegal Guns, which he later merged with the grassroots group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and then established Everytown for Gun Safety, which now boasts 6 million members.

The issue of gun control has energized the Democratic Party base after a series of deadly shootings, many at high schools, fueled calls for enhanced restrictions on firearms purchases.

However, congressional efforts to get such legislation passed have been stymied by intra-party disputes over how far Democrats should go and nearly unanimous GOP opposition.