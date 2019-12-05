Biden after confrontation with voter: 'I didn't lose my temper'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGabbard moves to New Hampshire ahead of primary Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Trump's legal team huddles with Senate Republicans MORE told reporters after a town hall in Iowa, in which he verbally sparred with a man who made debunked claims regarding the vice president and his son, that he "didn't lose my temper."

"I didn't lose my temper," the 2020 hopeful told reporters. "What I wanted to do was shut this down."

During the town hall, a man claimed that Biden, while he was vice president, had sent his son, Hunter Biden, to be on the board of Burisma, a Kyiv-based oil holdings company.

Hunter Biden did serve on the board of Burisma while his father was vice president. However, claims promoted by some conservatives that the former Delaware senator set his son up with the job in Ukraine remain unfounded.

"What I wanted to make clear to him was that – if he gets more out of control – this is not appropriate behavior at all," Biden added.