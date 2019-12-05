NYT editorial board calls on Buttigieg to disclose details of work at consulting firm

"In Mr. Buttigieg’s case, the most straightforward solution is for McKinsey to release him from his vows of silence — or at least to substitute a significantly more permissive agreement," the opinion article stated.

"The obligation to provide more information, however, ultimately falls on Mr. Buttigieg. He must find a way to give voters a more complete accounting of his time at the company," it continued.

The Hill has reached out to the Buttigieg campaign and McKinsey for comment.

The Times and ProPublica reported this week that McKinsey worked with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and that the company's consultants proposed cutting spending on food and medical care for migrants.

McKinsey said in a statement that it "did not recommend a reduction in the quality of food or healthcare for detainees" and said that the article "fundamentally misrepresents McKinsey’s work."

Buttigieg has seen a surge in the polls in recent weeks and polling aggregation site RealClearPolitics says he is in first place in Iowa.