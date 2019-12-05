NYT editorial board calls on Buttigieg to disclose details of work at consulting firm

The New York Times's editorial board is calling on presidential candidate Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegGabbard moves to New Hampshire ahead of primary LGBTQ advocates slam Buttigieg for past history with Salvation Army Poll: 2020 general election remains wide open MORE to disclose more information during his time at consulting firm McKinsey & Company, as the mayor sees momentum building for his campaign, and the firm faces scrutiny.
The board wrote in an op-ed published Thursday that while Buttigieg has said he is bound by a nondisclosure agreement, he still owes voters "a more complete account of his time at the company."
"In Mr. Buttigieg’s case, the most straightforward solution is for McKinsey to release him from his vows of silence — or at least to substitute a significantly more permissive agreement," the opinion article stated.
"The obligation to provide more information, however, ultimately falls on Mr. Buttigieg. He must find a way to give voters a more complete accounting of his time at the company," it continued.
The Times and ProPublica reported this week that McKinsey worked with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and that the company's consultants proposed cutting spending on food and medical care for migrants.
McKinsey said in a statement that it "did not recommend a reduction in the quality of food or healthcare for detainees" and said that the article "fundamentally misrepresents McKinsey’s work."
Buttigieg has seen a surge in the polls in recent weeks and polling aggregation site RealClearPolitics says he is in first place in Iowa.