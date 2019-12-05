Bloomberg: Trump should be impeached

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergHarris posts video asking baby if she'll run for president one day Clinton still 'disappointed' Sanders held off on endorsing her in 2016 Booker notes 'anger' over more billionaires than black candidates in 2020 race MORE said in an interview set to air on Friday that President Trump Donald John TrumpStates slashed 4,400 environmental agency jobs in past decade: study Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Iran building hidden arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq: report MORE should be impeached after originally opposing the move.

"I think it's a very serious thing but it — and I was before opposed to it but after looking at all of the evidence, I think yes. Sad, but yes," Bloomberg told CBS News' Gayle King on Thursday.

Bloomberg added that he does not believe Trump fully understands what it means to be an elected official.

"He does not seem to understand that he is an elected official whose job it is to work for the public rather than for himself," the former New York City mayor said.

Bloomberg formally entered the crowded Democratic primary field last month with the intention of focusing on the Super Tuesday states instead of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Trump has attacked Bloomberg since his late entry into the race, dubbing him "mini Mike Bloomberg" after his campaign said it would not credential Bloomberg News reporters at future Trump campaign events.

Bloomberg's comments come after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump's legal team huddles with Senate Republicans On The Money: Falling impeachment support raises pressure for Dems on trade | Trump escalates fight over tech tax | Biden eyes minimum tax for corporations | Fed's top regulator under pressure over Dodd-Frank rules Overnight Health Care — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Virginia moves to suspend Medicaid work rules | Powerful House panel sets 'Medicare for All' hearing | Hospitals sue over Trump price rule | FDA official grilled on vaping policy MORE (D-Calif.) announced that the House will move ahead with impeaching Trump, saying their investigation revealed that his actions in dealing with Ukraine violated the Constitution.

"The president's actions have seriously violated the Constitution," Pelosi said. "Our democracy is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act."