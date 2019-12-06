Biden: Trump is 'ripping the soul out of this country'

Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan Castro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Buttigieg draws fresh scrutiny, attacks in sprint to Iowa MORE blasted President Trump Donald John TrumpTrumps light 97th annual National Christmas Tree Trump to hold campaign rally in Michigan 'Don't mess with Mama': Pelosi's daughter tweets support following press conference comments MORE in a new wide-ranging interview, criticizing the president’s tax plans, foreign policy moves and a slate of other policy priorities, saying Trump has ripped the "soul out of this country."

Biden told CNBC's John Harwood that Trump has “drastically weakened our standing around the world,” stating that America used to lead the world by “the power of our example.”

“This president is the most unusual politician I’ve ever worked with,” Biden said. “And he doesn’t seem to have any sense of who we are. He’s ripping the soul out of this country. He really is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden went on to say that it is clear that Trump "doesn't want me to be the nominee."

“There’s three things I’ve learned. I’ve learned Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinOvernight Defense: Trump leaves door open to possible troop increase in Middle East | Putin offers immediate extension of key nuclear treaty Putin offers immediate extension of key nuclear treaty Trump's antics shouldn't overshadow what he has accomplished in NATO MORE doesn’t want me to be president. That’s why he’s spending a lot of money on these bots trying to tell any lies about me. I’ve learned that Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnNorth Korea takes shot at Trump: 'Senility of a dotard' North Korea's Kim makes second visit to sacred mountain ahead of denuclearization deadline North Korea: US will choose what 'Christmas gift' it wants MORE thinks I am a rabid dog, should be beaten to death with a stick, and he gets a love letter from Trump. And I learned that Donald Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee,” Biden also said in the interview.

The former vice president also criticized the president over his 2017 tax cut, which he called “a disaster for the middle-class” when asked about how he would convince Republican lawmakers to sign on to his tax and spending agenda if elected.

“I have always been at the view that the tax policy is not about punishing people. It’s about giving everybody a shot, giving everybody an equal prospect," Biden said. "And so when I call for — for example, there’s overwhelming evidence now that the idea that the capital gains tax is promoting growth is just not the case. We should charge people the same tax for their capital gains as their tax rate is. And I think we should raise the tax rate back to, for example, I take it back to where it was before it was reduced,” Biden said, citing a 39.5 to 40 percent tax rate for capital gains income, which he said “could go higher.”

Biden also addressed his fellow Democratic presidential candidates and the debate within the party on health care policy. Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan Castro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Buttigieg draws fresh scrutiny, attacks in sprint to Iowa MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan Castro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Buttigieg: Harris 'deserves to be under anybody's consideration' for vice president MORE (D-Mass.) have proposed Medicare for All programs, while Biden has endorsed building on the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act.

Biden alleged that Sanders and Warren “are not being honest about how much” implementing Medicare for All would cost the American people.

“If you take a look at where the Democratic Party is and where the American people are, they’re not supporting Medicare for All. First of all, it’s going to take their own admission four to 10 years for it to happen, number one. It’s going to cost between $30 trillion and $40 trillion over 10 years. It’s not realistic, going to raise taxes on middle-class people. It’s the exact opposite of the thing we have to do,” Biden said.

“I have a really bold plan. I’m taking what Obamacare, adding a public option to it, meaning Medicare for people who want to buy into that, or if they’re already eligible for Medicaid, they automatically get enrolled. I’m further subsidizing the plans that exist under Obamacare, so the largest deduction you’d have to pay for a copay would be $1,000 in a gold plan and you’re allowed to keep your insurance if you like it,” he continued.

Biden has remained the national frontrunner among the slate of Democratic candidates running in 2020, but he has fallen behind Warren, Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) in some polls ahead of the key Iowa Caucuses.