Bloomberg on 2020 rivals blasting him for using his own money: 'They had a chance to go out and make a lot of money'

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg: Trump should be impeached Bloomberg releases gun control plan Bloomberg network used widely in finance directs to his campaign site: report MORE blasted his 2020 Democratic rivals for criticizing him for self-funding his campaign, saying they had a chance to "make a lot of money."

"The point they're making is it's OK if they ask other people for all of their money, and it will help their careers," Bloomberg told CBS News in an interview that aired on Friday.

Bloomberg said he instead prefers to give away his earned money to causes he cares about, like public health, education and the environment.

"I think I could do a lot of good for the country if I could become president, and so using some of [that] money to fund the campaign is fine," he said.

Bloomberg noted that he did not come from money and worked hard to be a successful businessman.

"I give a hundred percent of the money away. What's wrong with all of that?" he added. "Ask them what they're doing. Why didn't they do that? They had a chance to go out and make a lot of money, and how much of their own money do they put into their own campaigns?"

Progressive Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan Castro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Buttigieg: Harris 'deserves to be under anybody's consideration' for vice president MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan Castro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Buttigieg draws fresh scrutiny, attacks in sprint to Iowa MORE (I-Vt.) have slammed Bloomberg's entrance into the 2020 race, painting him as out of touch with the working class.

"We do not believe that billionaires have the right to buy elections, and that is why we are going to overturn Citizens United, that is why multibillionaires like Mr. Bloomberg are not going to get very far in this election, that is why we are going to end voter suppression in America," Sanders said last month at a campaign event.

Warren pointed to fellow Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCastro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Poll: Majority of voters name TV as primary news source Buttigieg: Harris 'deserves to be under anybody's consideration' for vice president MORE (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandHarris posts video asking baby if she'll run for president one day Warren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have 'been allowed to buy their way' into 2020 race Supreme Court poised to hear first major gun case in a decade MORE (D-N.Y.) dropping out of the Democratic primary, arguing that they were forced to end their campaigns while Bloomberg and fellow billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerCastro hits fundraising threshold for December debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi says House will move forward with impeachment Booker: Primary voters 'being denied' their candidates of choice MORE were able to buy their way into the race.

While Bloomberg is ignoring the early contest states of Iowa and New Hampshire, he is laser-focused on the later Super Tuesday states.

He launched a multimillion-dollar ad buy across a number of states and media markets last month.

The strategy, mixed with Bloomberg's high name recognition, appears to be having an impact in the polls.

A Quinnipiac University poll released last month showed Bloomberg with the support of 3 percent of Democratic and left-leaning independent voters, higher than entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangCastro hits fundraising threshold for December debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi says House will move forward with impeachment Booker: Primary voters 'being denied' their candidates of choice MORE and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, as well as Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCastro hits fundraising threshold for December debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi says House will move forward with impeachment Booker: Primary voters 'being denied' their candidates of choice MORE (D-N.J.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetSenators want FERC to protect critical infrastructure from Huawei threats Krystal Ball: What Harris's exit means for the other 2020 candidates Democrats hit gas on impeachment MORE (D-Colo.).