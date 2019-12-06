Warren responds to Pensacola shooting: 'I'm heartsick'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan Castro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Buttigieg: Harris 'deserves to be under anybody's consideration' for vice president MORE (D-Mass.) said she was "heartsick" over Friday's shooting at Florida's Pensacola Naval Air Base, which left at least three people dead in addition to the shooter.

"Pearl Harbor. Pensacola. Not even our military bases are safe from gun violence," the 2020 presidential candidate tweeted.

Pearl Harbor. Pensacola. Not even our military bases are safe from gun violence. I'm heartsick for the victims and their families. We must end this epidemic and protect the lives of our service members. https://t.co/G1y0uyM0KW — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 6, 2019

Officials told The Associated Press that Friday's shooting put at least 11 people in the hospital.

"Please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation," he wrote.