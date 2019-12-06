Yang expands campaign with senior hires for digital operations

Andrew Yang Andrew YangCastro hits fundraising threshold for December debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi says House will move forward with impeachment Booker: Primary voters 'being denied' their candidates of choice MORE expanded his presidential bid's digital operations with two senior hires, including an alum of the Obama and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan Saagar Enjeti ponders Hillary Clinton's 2020 plans Political ad spending set to explode in 2020 MORE White House campaigns.

Yang brought on Ally Letsky, a senior vice president and strategist at Deliver Strategies, to lead the campaign’s direct mail efforts and Julia Rosen, a partner at Fireside Campaigns, to helm the campaign’s digital strategy.

“While other campaigns are scaling back or trying to sustain their current levels, our campaign is rapidly growing and adding experience and know-how to ensure that we peak at the right time," Yang said in a statement. "We’re absolutely thrilled that Ally and Julia — two of the most experienced and respected professionals in their fields — are bringing their expertise to the Yang Gang to help us compete and win."

Letsky is a veteran of the Obama and Clinton presidential campaigns in 2012 and 2016, respectively. She helped former President Obama with his direct mail efforts during his reelection bid and served as the director of direct mail for Clinton’s failed 2016 bid.

“Many Americans are hurting right now and Andrew Yang understands the harsh realities a lot of families and communities face,” Letsky said. "As stores close and jobs disappear, Andrew is the only candidate looking forward, past the rapidly changing economy around us, instead of looking back. Andrew is a breath of fresh air and I’m proud to be helping Andrew get his message across to voters directly."

Rosen has also worked with several Democratic organizations and establishment groups prior to joining Fireside Campaigns, including ActBlue and MoveOn.

Beyond their roles working on the campaign’s digital and direct mail efforts, they will also serve as senior advisers to Yang.

The plan to expand Yang’s staff comes as other presidential campaigns are forced to reconsider how they allocate their resources among early primary and caucus states.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro laid off staffers in New Hampshire and South Carolina earlier this month to narrow his focus on Iowa and Nevada, and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCastro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Poll: Majority of voters name TV as primary news source Buttigieg: Harris 'deserves to be under anybody's consideration' for vice president MORE (D-Calif.) also slashed her staff in the Granite State before ultimately dropping out of the race Tuesday.

Yang has enjoyed a staying power in the primary race that has seen him outlast several governors, senators and other establishment candidates.

However, his campaign consistently finds itself polling behind several other top rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan Castro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Buttigieg draws fresh scrutiny, attacks in sprint to Iowa MORE, Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan Castro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Buttigieg: Harris 'deserves to be under anybody's consideration' for vice president MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump to hold campaign rally in Michigan Castro hits fundraising threshold for December debate Buttigieg draws fresh scrutiny, attacks in sprint to Iowa MORE (I-Vt.), and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCastro hits fundraising threshold for December debate On The Money: Congress races to beat deadline on shutdown | Trump asks Supreme Court to shield financial records from House Democrats | House passes bill to explicitly ban insider trading NYT editorial board calls on Buttigieg to disclose details of work at consulting firm MORE.