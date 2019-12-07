Biden says donors could be tapped for ambassadorships

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse Judiciary Committee formally receives impeachment report Democratic strategist: 'Medicare for All' exposes generational gap within party Yang expands campaign with senior hires for digital operations MORE on Friday declined to rule out appointing campaign donors to ambassadorships or other posts if he wins the 2020 presidential election, but said he would pick the "best people" for the jobs.

"I'm going to appoint the best people possible," the White House hopeful told reporters on his Iowa "No Malarkey" bus tour, according to The Associated Press. “Nobody in fact will be appointed by me based on anything they contributed."

"But, for example, you have some of the people who are out there that are prepared to in fact, that are fully qualified – head of everything from being the ambassador to NATO to be the ambassador to France or any other country – who may or may not have contributed, but that will not be any basis upon which I in fact would appoint anybody.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden's stance is different from that of fellow Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenArtist behind gold toilet offered to Trump sells banana duct-taped to a wall for 0,000 Democratic strategist: 'Medicare for All' exposes generational gap within party Yang expands campaign with senior hires for digital operations MORE (D-Mass.), who has denounced high-dollar fundraisers and criticized the bipartisan practice of candidates giving ambassadorships and other posts to significant campaign contributors.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic strategist: 'Medicare for All' exposes generational gap within party Yang expands campaign with senior hires for digital operations Biden: All-white debate not representative of party, but 'you can't dictate' nominee MORE (I-Vt.) has also capitalized on running a grassroots-heavy campaign like Warren. The two senators have both brought in millions more dollars in fundraising than Biden, according to figures from the latest fundraising quarter.

The former vice president pushed back against critics earlier in the week, noting that Warren and Sanders both started their presidential campaigns with funds from their Senate war chests.

Additionally, Warren has said previously that she would fulfill traditional Democratic National Committee fundraising agreements if she wins the nomination, which would include headlining general-election fundraisers that draw mega-donors.