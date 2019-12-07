Sanders staffer off campaign after report of anti-Semitic, homophobic tweets

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic strategist: 'Medicare for All' exposes generational gap within party Yang expands campaign with senior hires for digital operations Biden: All-white debate not representative of party, but 'you can't dictate' nominee MORE's (I-Vt.) campaign has parted ways with a newly hired staffer following a report that he sent past tweets containing anti-Semitic and homophobic rhetoric.

A spokesman for Sanders's campaign confirmed to CNN on Friday that Darius Khalil Gordon was no longer with the campaign.

"He is no longer with the campaign and we wish him the best," Sanders campaign spokesman Mike Casca told the network.

Gordon had announced on Wednesday that he had been hired by the campaign as its deputy director of constituency organizing, CNN noted.

On Thursday, the conservative website The Washington Free Beacon surfaced multiple tweets from Gordon going back to 2010 that included references to "Jew money" and homophobic slurs.

The outlet noted that some tweets had been deleted after it made a request for comment. Gordon's Twitter account has since been deactivated.

The Hill has reached out to Sanders's campaign for comment.