Sanders, Omar to hit campaign trail in New Hampshire

White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocratic strategist: 'Medicare for All' exposes generational gap within party Yang expands campaign with senior hires for digital operations Biden: All-white debate not representative of party, but 'you can't dictate' nominee MORE (I-Vt.) and Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarHouse approves two-state resolution in implicit rebuke of Trump Al Green calls for including Trump's 'racism' in impeachment articles Republicans disavow GOP candidate who said 'we should hang' Omar MORE (D-Minn.) will hit the campaign trail in New Hampshire Friday as Sanders works to gin up support ahead of the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation primary.

The two will host a town hall meeting at Southern New Hampshire University, give keynote remarks for the Young Democrats Granite Slate Awards and hold a rally at Nashua Community College.

The swing through New Hampshire is the first time Omar, a progressive firebrand who’s made waves in her first term in Congress, will campaign with Sanders since announcing her endorsement for him at a rally in Minneapolis last month.

“In the sea of corruption, he continuously stood for justice and never bowed down to special interests,” Omar said in November. “That’s the resolve we need in a president.”

Omar is a member of a group known as “the squad,” consisting of four progressive women of color who were all elected to the House in 2018. Besides Omar, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez: 'Won't you look at that: Amazon is coming to NYC anyway' House approves two-state resolution in implicit rebuke of Trump Biden: Media misinterpreted Ocasio-Cortez's impact on Democrats MORE (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibHouse approves two-state resolution in implicit rebuke of Trump House moves ahead on long-stalled resolution supporting two states for Israelis and Palestinians GOP leader says he had 'a hard time' believing Pelosi MORE (D-Mich.) have endorsed Sanders while Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyBooker unveils legislation for federal bill to ban discrimination against natural hair House approves two-state resolution in implicit rebuke of Trump Al Green calls for including Trump's 'racism' in impeachment articles MORE (D-Mass.) has endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenArtist behind gold toilet offered to Trump sells banana duct-taped to a wall for 0,000 Democratic strategist: 'Medicare for All' exposes generational gap within party Yang expands campaign with senior hires for digital operations MORE (D-Mass.), Sanders’ top progressive rival.

Sanders and Tlaib held a rally in Detroit in October while Ocasio-Cortez, arguably the highest-profile member of the squad, has already traveled across the country with the Vermont Independent.

Sanders is locked in a tight race in New Hampshire as polls indicate a fluid top tier among him, Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse Judiciary Committee formally receives impeachment report Democratic strategist: 'Medicare for All' exposes generational gap within party Yang expands campaign with senior hires for digital operations MORE and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocratic strategist: 'Medicare for All' exposes generational gap within party Yang expands campaign with senior hires for digital operations Biden: All-white debate not representative of party, but 'you can't dictate' nominee MORE.

The Vermont senator likely has high hopes for the Granite State’s primary given that he won there in 2016 over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonYang expands campaign with senior hires for digital operations Top GOP legislator in California leaves party GOP senators request interview with former DNC contractor to probe possible Ukraine ties MORE and primary voters in New Hampshire have a record of rewarding candidates from neighboring states.