Booker campaign rakes in $1 million after Harris exits 2020 race

In just a few days, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBloomberg apologizes after critics say his calling Booker 'well spoken' was racist Biden: All-white debate not representative of party, but 'you can't dictate' nominee Booker unveils legislation for federal bill to ban discrimination against natural hair MORE's presidential campaign raised more than $1 million dollars after Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisYang expands campaign with senior hires for digital operations Biden: All-white debate not representative of party, but 'you can't dictate' nominee Delaney to DNC: Open second debate stage for candidates who qualified for past events MORE (D-Calif.) left the Democratic primary contest and amid the New Jersey Democrat's calls for more diversity in the race.

Booker's campaign received the cash between Tuesday, the day Harris suspended her campaign, and Friday, CNN reported Saturday, citing the Booker campaign.

More than half of the 33,000 people who gave to the campaign since Tuesday, about 17,000 people, were new donors to the campaign, according to the news network. Their average donation was $25.

After Harris left the race, Booker critiqued the 2020 field as having "more billionaires" than "black people."

He and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick are the only remaining black candidates, and there are also two billionaire candidates: Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerBiden: All-white debate not representative of party, but 'you can't dictate' nominee Delaney to DNC: Open second debate stage for candidates who qualified for past events The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats worry about diversity on next debate stage MORE and Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg apologizes after critics say his calling Booker 'well spoken' was racist The Hill's Campaign Report: Democrats worry about diversity on next debate stage Bloomberg on 2020 rivals blasting him for using his own money: 'They had a chance to go out and make a lot of money' MORE.

"This is not about one candidate. It is about the diverse coalition that is necessary to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he will 'temporarily hold off' on declaring Mexican drug cartels as terror organization House Judiciary Committee formally receives impeachment report Artist behind gold toilet offered to Trump sells banana duct-taped to a wall for 0,000 MORE," Booker also said this week in Iowa, according to CNN.

His comments come as the Democratic debates could have an all-white stage for the first time this election cycle. Harris had qualified for the December debate before ending her campaign.

More than a dozen people are currently vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.