Bannon: Clinton waiting to enter 2020 race and 'save the Democratic Party from Michael Bloomberg'

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonMueller witness linked to Trump charged in scheme to illegally funnel money to Clinton campaign Gabbard on Harris leaving race: 'I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people' Jury finds Stone guilty of lying to Congress MORE said Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocrats battle for Hollywood's cash The House Judiciary Committee's fundamental choice Sanders, Omar to hit campaign trail in New Hampshire MORE is waiting to enter the 2020 race and “save the Democratic Party” from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBooker campaign rakes in million after Harris exits 2020 race Dozens of Virginia counties declare themselves 'Second Amendment sanctuaries' after Democrats win state legislature Bloomberg apologizes after critics say his calling Booker 'well spoken' was racist MORE.

Bannon, who served under President Trump Donald John TrumpPence: It's not a "foregone conclusion" that lawmakers impeach Trump FBI identifies Pensacola shooter as Saudi Royal Saudi Air Force second lieutenant Trump calls Warren 'Pocahontas,' knocks wealth tax MORE, said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that Clinton’s recent interview with Howard Stern confirmed for him the former secretary of state would enter the race.

“Hillary Clinton is waiting for her shot to come in and say, 'I’m going to save the Democratic Party,' that Michael Bloomberg is a liberal or moderate Republican. He’s not a Democrat,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bannon added he doesn’t think any candidate can win the Democratic primary at this point and said Clinton is “waiting in the wings” to enter.

Bloomberg launched his campaign last month after weeks of speculation about his run. Some have criticized the former Republican, saying he would be unable to win the Democratic primary.

Democrats have also been wondering if Clinton will return to the campaign trail for 2020.

The former first lady has said she wouldn’t run in 2020 earlier this year, but a top aide to Clinton later said although unlikely the chance of a Clinton run is “not zero.”