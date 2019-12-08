Buttigieg campaign says 2000 people attended Iowa rally

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren, Buttigieg fight echoes 2004 campaign, serves as warning for 2020 race Chicago Mayor Lightfoot to Buttigieg: 'Break that NDA' to have 'moral authority' against Trump Sanders, Omar to hit campaign trail in New Hampshire MORE drew a crowd of 2,000 people to his Sunday rally in Iowa, his campaign said.

The supporters filled an event space in Coralville, campaign spokesperson Sean Savett told The Hill, citing the Coralville Fire Department.

2,000+ here in Coralville on a Sunday afternoon to see @PeteButtigieg #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/IsHlzvUfCb — Sean Manning (@SeanManning_) December 8, 2019

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., called the event one of the campaign's "largest rallies yet" in a fundraising email to supporters Sunday.

"Everywhere we go, I see the momentum building for this campaign. Because everywhere I go, there are Americans looking for a new approach to unifying our country with hope and urgency," he wrote.

Coralville Fire Department assistant chief Nic Pruter confirmed 2,008 people, including staff, press and volunteers, were at the event.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren, Buttigieg fight echoes 2004 campaign, serves as warning for 2020 race Democrats battle for Hollywood's cash Sanders, Omar to hit campaign trail in New Hampshire MORE’s (I-Vt.) campaign estimated 2,000 people attended the senator’s campaign rally with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSanders, Omar to hit campaign trail in New Hampshire Ocasio-Cortez: 'Won't you look at that: Amazon is coming to NYC anyway' House approves two-state resolution in implicit rebuke of Trump MORE (D-N.Y.) in the same venue, the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, last month.

In addition to the crowd at the Coralville rally, Savett said Buttigieg had “huge Iowa crowds” over the weekend during other stops on the trail.

Savett touted Buttigieg’s crowd sizes at two Saturday town halls, including 1,050 people in Mount Vernon and 1,000 people in Davenport.

A smaller crowd of 400 in Washington, Iowa at a Sunday morning town hall broke local records, Savett said. The former local mayor said it was the largest crowd she’d seen in her lifetime, Blake Reinken, a regional organizing director for the Buttigieg campaign tweeted.

The large crowds come as Buttigieg has shot ahead of the field in Iowa polls.

A RealClearPolitics average of Iowa polls has Buttigieg at 24 percent support, giving him a 5.7 point lead over Sanders. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump calls Warren 'Pocahontas,' knocks wealth tax Warren, Buttigieg fight echoes 2004 campaign, serves as warning for 2020 race Democrats battle for Hollywood's cash MORE (D-Mass.) trails in third at 17.7 percent, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPence: It's not a "foregone conclusion" that lawmakers impeach Trump Warren, Buttigieg fight echoes 2004 campaign, serves as warning for 2020 race Trump: Giuliani to deliver report on Ukraine trip to Congress, Barr MORE at 16.3 percent, according to the average of polls.