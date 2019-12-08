Biden: 'I'd add' Warren to my list of potential VP picks

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPence: It's not a "foregone conclusion" that lawmakers impeach Trump Warren, Buttigieg fight echoes 2004 campaign, serves as warning for 2020 race Trump: Giuliani to deliver report on Ukraine trip to Congress, Barr MORE (D) said Sunday that he would consider adding Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump calls Warren 'Pocahontas,' knocks wealth tax Warren, Buttigieg fight echoes 2004 campaign, serves as warning for 2020 race Democrats battle for Hollywood's cash MORE (D-Mass.), a top fellow contender for the 2020 Democratic nomination, to his potential list of running mates.

In an interview with Axios, Biden said he would consider Warren for a spot on his ticket should he win the Democratic primary, while adding that the question was a "window" into accusations that he was presuming himself to be the nominee.

"I'd add Sen. Warren to the list. I'd add all..." he continued, trailing off. "But she's going to be very angry, my having said that. The question is, would she add me to her list?"

ADVERTISEMENT

"The reason I was reluctant to mention anyone, is, first of all, if I mention anyone who is running...first of all it's presumptuous for me to even decide who my vice president would be. I'm not even the nominee yet, that's number one," Biden added.

Joe Biden, pressed by @mikeallen why he initially left Elizabeth Warren off of his previous list of potential VPs, says she is also a possibility. "The question is, would she add me to her list?" pic.twitter.com/hzrEUGa1mv — Axios (@axios) December 9, 2019

The question, he added, was "a window into saying that I'm not taking so-and-so seriously."

Biden has faced a strong challenge from Warren in national polling in recent months, though support for all of the top candidates declined in a Reuters/Ipsos poll published this week.

The two are set to appear together onstage next Thursday at the December primary debate in Los Angeles.