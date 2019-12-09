Buttigieg, Biden tied with Trump in Arizona: poll

Democratic 2020 White House hopefuls Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Buttigieg 'doesn't have significant black support even in his own city' Biden: 'I'd add' Warren to my list of potential VP picks How can top Democrats run the economy with no business skill? MORE and Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden: Buttigieg 'doesn't have significant black support even in his own city' Warren says she made almost M from legal work over past three decades Biden rallies with John Kerry in early primary states MORE are in a statistical dead heat with President Trump among Arizona voters, according to a new poll.

In a mock-up general election, Biden has 44 percent support compared to Trump’s 46 percent, according to the OH Predictive Insights poll released Monday.

Buttigieg has 43 percent support compared to Trump’s 45 percent. Both of Trump’s narrow 2-point leads against the Democrats are within the 3.9-percentage-point margin of error.

The results show a decrease in support for the former vice president, who led Trump 49 percent to 44 percent in the state based on a May poll.

The South Bend, Ind. mayor however, has increased his support 6 points, up from 37 percent when he was polled against Trump in May to meet Biden at the top of the field when placed against the president.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHow can top Democrats run the economy with no business skill? Biden rallies with John Kerry in early primary states Buttigieg campaign says 2000 people attended Iowa rally MORE (I-Vt.) saw a slight decrease in support, based on the poll. Sanders had 34 percent compared to Trump’s 47 percent in the latest poll, down from his 37 percent compared to Trump’s 46 percent in May.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden: 'I'd add' Warren to my list of potential VP picks Warren says she made almost M from legal work over past three decades How can top Democrats run the economy with no business skill? MORE (D-Mass.) polled about the same as she did in May, decreasing 1 point from 42 percent to 41 percent compared to Trump’s stagnant 47 percent when polled against the senator.

This month’s poll also tested former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBannon: Clinton waiting to enter 2020 race and 'save the Democratic Party from Michael Bloomberg' Bloomberg reporting policy not pretty or perfect, but right Booker campaign rakes in million after Harris exits 2020 race MORE, a late-entry candidate who had 40 percent support compared to Trump’s 47 percent in the mock up poll.

Trump’s level of support remained within a 45- to 47-percent range when matched against any of the five candidates surveyed, while the Democrats' support ranged from Sanders’s 34 percent to Biden’s 44 percent.

Trump’s support could give him a second win in Arizona in 2020, according to pollsters.

“No Democrat has earned more than 47 percent in a presidential election here since LBJ in 1964, but given this president’s apparent ceiling, that might just be enough to win when November rolls around,” said Jacob Joss, an OH Predictive Insights data analyst.

The Arizona primary will be held on March 17.

The survey was conducted between Dec. 3 and 14. The sample size was 628 completed surveys. The sample demographics accurately reflected party affiliation, gender, region, and age, according to OH Predictive Insights.