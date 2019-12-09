George H.W. Bush grandson to enter Texas congressional race

Pierce Bush, the grandson of the late President George H.W. Bush, will file for an open congressional seat in Texas on Monday, according to an email written by his father, Neil Bush, that was obtained by The Texas Tribune.

Bush, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, will announce his candidacy for Texas’s 22nd District, which is currently held by retiring Republican Rep. Pete Olson Peter (Pete) Graham OlsonWhat's causing the congressional 'Texodus'? Here are the lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020 Texas Republicans sound alarm about rapidly evolving state MORE, the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the email obtained by the Tribune, Neil Bush touts his son's nonprofit sector work and asks friends to donate to the campaign.

The filing deadline to run for the seat is Monday.

Bush will join a crowded field of at least a dozen Republicans who have announced bids for the Houston-area seat. A few Democrats have also launched campaigns for the seat in the once Republican stronghold.

Olson carried the district by 19 points in 2016, but his lead shrunk to just about 5 points in 2018 against Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni, who is running again in 2020.

The Cook Political Report ranks the 22nd District a "Republican Toss Up" ahead of the 2020 race.

Pierce Bush had been publicly considering a run for a different House seat, Texas’s 7th which was held by his late grandfather. Democrat Rep. Lizzie Pannill Fletcher Elizabeth (Lizzie) FletcherDCCC opens Texas office to protect House pickups, target vulnerable GOP seats The Hill's Morning Report - Dems debate if Biden's conduct with women disqualifying MORE flipped that seat in 2018, defeating incumbent Rep. John Culberson John Abney CulbersonTexas GOP rep predicts heavy Democratic presence in state ahead of 2020 Ex-Rep. Duffy to join lobbying firm BGR Former GOP Rep. Walters joins energy company MORE (R) and becoming the first Democrat to hold the seat in decades.