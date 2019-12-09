Ex-Rep. Scott Taylor to seek old Virginia seat

Former Rep. Scott TaylorScott William TaylorDemocratic lawmaker invites Republican to town hall after he accuses her of dodging voters on impeachment Former GOP rep launches Senate campaign in Virginia Virginia special prosecutor indicts former GOP campaign staffer MORE (R-Va.) will drop his challenge to Sen. Mark WarnerMark Robert WarnerHillicon Valley: FTC rules Cambridge Analytica engaged in 'deceptive practices' | NATO researchers warn social media failing to remove fake accounts | Sanders calls for breaking up Comcast, Verizon Bipartisan senators call on FERC to protect against Huawei threats Hillicon Valley: House passes anti-robocall bill | Senators inch forward on privacy legislation | Trump escalates fight over tech tax | Illinois families sue TikTok | Senators get classified briefing on ransomware MORE (D) and will instead run for his old seat in Congress.
Two sources familiar with Taylor’s thinking said he has begun making calls in recent days to Virginia Republicans to tell them of his decision. Taylor’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Taylor, a former member of Virginia’s General Assembly, won election to replace Rep. Scott RigellEdward (Scott) Scott RigellGOP rushes to embrace Trump GOP lawmaker appears in Gary Johnson ad Some in GOP say Trump has gone too far MORE (R) in 2016. Two years later, he lost his seat to Rep. Elaine LuriaElaine Goodman LuriaLawmakers honor JFK on 56th anniversary of his death Overnight Health Care: Democratic group to only endorse AG candidates who back abortion rights | Protect Our Care launches seven-figure ad buy to boost vulnerable Dems | California sues Juul Group launches seven-figure ad buy boosting vulnerable Democrats on drug prices MORE (D) by 2 percentage points, or about 6,000 votes. He was one of three Virginia Republicans to lose reelection as Democrats reclaimed control of Congress.
Luria’s Virginia Beach–based district has been competitive in recent presidential election cycles. President TrumpDonald John TrumpLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Democrats gear up for high-stakes Judiciary hearing Warren says she made almost M from legal work over past three decades MORE beat Democratic nominee Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonWill the Horowitz report split the baby? Gabbard commemorates John Lennon's passing by singing 'Imagine' Bannon: Clinton waiting to enter 2020 race and 'save the Democratic Party from Michael Bloomberg' MORE there by about 2.5 percentage points, and both Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyHere are the Senate Republicans who could vote to convict Trump Statesmen seek bipartisan solutions to big challenges Georgia ready for unpredictable Senate race MORE and John McCainJohn Sidney McCainMan acquitted over tweet offering 0 to killing an ICE agent Lessons of the Kamala Harris campaign Overnight Defense: Trump clashes with Macron at NATO summit | House impeachment report says Trump abused power | Top Dem scolds military leaders on Trump intervention in war crimes cases MORE carried the district narrowly in 2012 and 2008, respectively, even as Barack ObamaBarack Hussein ObamaTrump keeps Obama immigration program, and Democrats blast him The House Judiciary Committee's fundamental choice Teaching black children to read is an act of social justice MORE won Virginia’s electoral votes.
Taylor reported raising $312,000 in the five months since announcing he would challenge Warner. He raised and spent more than $4 million during his reelection bid last year, though Luria outspent him by a slim margin.
Luria ended the third quarter of the year with more than $1.1 million in the bank, Federal Election Commission reports show.
Tags Hillary Clinton Scott Rigell Scott Taylor Donald Trump Elaine Luria Barack Obama John McCain Mark Warner Mitt Romney