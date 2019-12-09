Rosario Dawson joins Booker for 'Lead with Love' tour

Actress Rosario Dawson is joining Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSunday shows — Nadler: A jury would convict Trump in 'three minutes flat' Booker on Harris dropping out: 'Iowa voters should have the right to choose' Booker campaign rakes in million after Harris exits 2020 race MORE (D-N.J.) on a four-day tour of Iowa as the 2020 presidential candidates targets the early voting state, according to The New York Times.

Dawson told the Times that she considers the message that Booker has brought to the campaign trail of leading with compassion to be a success, regardless of what happens to the senator's White House aspirations.

“However way this campaign is going, it’s already a success, and it has been a success this entire time because of the message that he’s putting out into the world,” she told the newspaper. “No matter what, I’m having a lot of faith and hope about how this election is going to go based off of just that alone. If this energy translates into this general election, we’re going to be OK.”

Dawson reportedly appeared at events alongside Booker on Saturday and Sunday. She and the senator announced that they were dating earlier this year.

The "Percy Jackson" actress has been active in political circles for years and founded a nonprofit voter registration organization aimed at Hispanic youth, while also serving as a surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHow can top Democrats run the economy with no business skill? Biden rallies with John Kerry in early primary states Buttigieg campaign says 2000 people attended Iowa rally MORE's (I-Vt.) 2016 campaign.