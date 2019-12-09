Former White House physician Ronny Jackson to run for Congress

Former White House physician and retired Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson will run for a seat in the House of Representatives in Texas, formally filing papers just hours before a state deadline.

Jackson, who has never run for public office before, will face almost a dozen other Republicans who have already entered the race.

The Texas Tribune first reported Jackson’s decision to formally file. He had been rumored to be interested in the seat for about a month.

Jackson’s nomination stalled over concerns about his handling of the White House office.

Trump later appointed him as the president’s Chief Medical Advisor, a newly-created position.

The Navy’s Inspector General is still investigating allegations that he improperly handled prescription drugs during his White House years. Former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer approved of Jackson’s request to retire.