Bloomberg: Barr 'is more concerned with protecting the president than protecting our country from Russia'

Former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said it is “deeply disturbing” that Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrFive things to watch in Russia probe review Trump, GOP shift focus from alleged surveillance abuse to Durham Russia probe Trump: Giuliani to deliver report on Ukraine trip to Congress, Barr MORE “is more concerned with protecting the president than protecting our country from Russia."

It's deeply disturbing that the Attorney General is more concerned with protecting the president than protecting our country from Russia. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 9, 2019

Bloomberg called out the attorney general after Barr said Monday’s inspector general report showed the FBI started an “intrusive” examination into President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Democrats gear up for high-stakes Judiciary hearing Warren says she made almost M from legal work over past three decades MORE’s 2016 campaign based “on the thinnest of suspicions.”



Barr’s comments followed the release of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report, which found the FBI was justified in launching an investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

In his remarks Monday, Barr countered Horowitz’s conclusions that the bureau had an “authorized purpose” to start the investigation, saying the FBI had an “insufficient” basis for the probe.

Since his appointment to head the Justice Department, Democrats have accused Barr of prioritizing and defending the president instead of doing what’s best for the country as a whole.

The Justice Department did not immediately return a request for comment.