Gabbard says she won't participate in next debate even if she qualifies

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard commemorates John Lennon's passing by singing 'Imagine' Biden: All-white debate not representative of party, but 'you can't dictate' nominee Delaney to DNC: Open second debate stage for candidates who qualified for past events MORE (D-Hawaii) said Monday that she won’t participate in the December debate even if she qualifies.

Gabbard tweeted Monday that she will instead will meet with voters in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

“For a number of reasons, I have decided not to attend the December 19th ‘debate’ — regardless of whether or not there are qualifying polls,” she posted. “I instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina.”

For a number of reasons, I have decided not to attend the December 19th "debate" — regardless of whether or not there are qualifying polls. I instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 10, 2019

The Hill reached out to the Gabbard campaign for comment.

The Hawaii representative previously threatened to boycott the October debate after alleging the Democratic National Committee and the media were “rigging” the presidential race. She decided against the boycott the week of the debate.

Gabbard did not make the cut for the September debate but has stood on stage for all four of the other debates. She has not yet qualified for the December debate, needing one more state or national poll with 4 percent or more support.

So far, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and philanthropist Tom Steyer have qualified for the Dec. 19 debate.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang also needs one more qualifying poll for the December debate.