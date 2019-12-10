Scaramucci: 'Trump fatigue' could help Bloomberg beat Trump if he wins Democratic nomination

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciWill Republicans continue to engage in willful blindness? Scaramucci: Trump sees Bloomberg as threat Scaramucci: Trump will be gone by March 2020 MORE on Tuesday cited "Trump fatigue" as one reason he thought former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWhy Democrats cannot dismiss Michael Bloomberg in this race Bloomberg: Barr 'is more concerned with protecting the president than protecting our country from Russia' Where the Bloomberg candidacy makes sense MORE could defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers release defense bill with parental leave-for-Space-Force deal House Democrats expected to unveil articles of impeachment Tuesday Houston police chief excoriates McConnell, Cornyn and Cruz on gun violence MORE in 2020 if he is able to secure the Democratic nomination.

While attending the SALT leadership conference in Abu Dhabi, Scaramucci, who served in the Trump administration for less than two weeks, said he thought Bloomberg could “beat the president,” according to CNBC.

“If Mayor Bloomberg, if Mike were to get the nomination, he would beat the president,” Scaramucci said. “Those 15 percent to 18 percent of the people, I think they are exhausted. I think they have a level of Trump fatigue.”

Scaramucci praised Bloomberg as a strong candidate who will be able to separate himself from the crowded Democratic field.

“He’s a very sound guy and a very good business manager, and he’s been a very capable politician, so for those reasons, I think he’ll give him a big run. I think he’ll beat him,” he said.

Bloomberg was a late entry to the primary field last month and has since sunk tens of millions of dollars in television ads. The billionaire said he would not accept outside donations and is self-funding his campaign.

A national poll released last month after Bloomberg entered the race found him with the support of 3 percent of Democratic and left-leaning independent voters.

Scaramucci, who has become a frequent critic of the president, noted that Trump has diminished some of his accomplishments by lashing out at adversaries.

“Unfortunately, the president is often stepping on his message. He uses Twitter to ridicule people and to personally attack them, and I think it’s affected his standing and the public approval ratings, not just in the U.S. but around the world,” he said.

Scaramucci pointed to last week’s NATO summit as a recent example of Trump’s image being damaged.

“He has damaged his image. I don’t think America’s image, frankly, has been damaged yet by President Trump, but his image has been damaged. If you see the interaction at NATO or the G-7 over the summer, I think his image has been damaged,” he added.