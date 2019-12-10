Coalition of more than 50 progressive groups to endorse Sanders

The Center for Popular Democracy Action, a coalition of more than 50 progressive groups, on Tuesday announced it was endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLawmakers release defense bill with parental leave-for-Space-Force deal Gabbard says she won't participate in next debate even if she qualifies Overnight Health Care — Presented by That's Medicaid — Deal on surprise medical bills faces obstacles | House GOP unveils rival drug pricing measure ahead of Pelosi vote | Justices to hear case over billions in ObamaCare payments MORE (I-Vt.) in the Democratic presidential primary race.

Sanders received 75 percent of the votes cast by groups in the coalition’s network to pick a candidate to back in the organization's first-ever presidential endorsement, the group said.

“Bernie Sanders is the powerful movement candidate we need to defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers release defense bill with parental leave-for-Space-Force deal House Democrats expected to unveil articles of impeachment Tuesday Houston police chief excoriates McConnell, Cornyn and Cruz on gun violence MORE. From ending mass incarceration and deportations to the $15 minimum wage and Medicare for All, Sanders is working hand-in-hand with our communities to champion the policies that we need to thrive,” Jennifer Epps-Addison, co-executive director and network president of the coalition, said in the announcement.

“The dignity and safety of immigrant communities, communities of color and working-class people are on the ballot in 2020. In endorsing Senator Bernie Sanders, our network has chosen a champion for people who have been historically forced to the margins,” co-executive director Ana Maria Archilla added.

The coalition had narrowed the 15-person field down to three candidates: Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGabbard says she won't participate in next debate even if she qualifies On The Money: White House, Dems edge closer to trade deal | GOP worries about Trump concessions | DOJ argues Congress can't sue Trump on emoluments | Former Fed chief Volcker dies UN International Anticorruption Day highlights democracy as a human right MORE (D-Mass.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D-Texas) in November.

The vote was later narrowed to Sanders and Warren, the top two after a November vote in which none of the candidates received 60 percent of the necessary threshold for an endorsement before Sanders came out on top, the organization said.

Center for Popular Democracy has a group of 53 affiliates and partners in 131 cities across 34 states, as well as Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson for the Sanders campaign was not immediately available for comment.

The endorsement comes as Sanders and Warren continue to battle for progressive endorsements. The progressive senators have broken into the top-tier of the race, along with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGabbard says she won't participate in next debate even if she qualifies House Democrats expected to unveil articles of impeachment Tuesday FBI head rejects claims of Ukrainian 2016 interference MORE and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegGabbard says she won't participate in next debate even if she qualifies McKinsey allowing Buttigieg to disclose past clients Saagar Enjeti: Elizabeth Warren reveals grim future under her presidency MORE who are pitching more moderate agendas.

Warren received the backing of the influential progressive Working Families Party in September. The Working Families Party had endorsed Sanders in his 2016 White House bid.