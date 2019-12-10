Bloomberg: 'I would vote for impeachment' if in the House

Democratic presidential hopeful and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWhy Democrats cannot dismiss Michael Bloomberg in this race Bloomberg: Barr 'is more concerned with protecting the president than protecting our country from Russia' Where the Bloomberg candidacy makes sense MORE on Tuesday said he would vote to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers release defense bill with parental leave-for-Space-Force deal House Democrats expected to unveil articles of impeachment Tuesday Houston police chief excoriates McConnell, Cornyn and Cruz on gun violence MORE on the day that House Democrats unveiled articles of impeachment against the president.

Bloomberg said in an appearance on CNN that the evidence is “serious enough” to influence him to vote for impeachment if he was a congressional representative.

“Unfortunately, the evidence seems to be serious enough that if I were in the House, I would vote for impeachment, but I don’t think we should do this lightly,” he said.

The 2020 hopeful added that the U.S. needs to be careful about influencing the electoral process with impeachment, and the public should ultimately decide who is president.

He said he thinks Trump will likely get impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate.

He has previously cautioned that the president would “eat alive” the other 2020 Democratic hopefuls.

“I think Trump is getting stronger, and I think he would just eat alive the other candidates because they don’t have plans that I think are practical, that can be implemented,” he said. “They don’t have management experience, and the president’s job is a management job.”

The House on Tuesday announced two articles of impeachment against Trump, alleging he abused his power and obstructed Congress. The Judiciary Committee plans to vote on the articles this week, and a full vote in the House could occur as early as next week.

Bloomberg entered the 2020 race in November, almost a year after most candidates, to run as a moderate candidate he says is more likely to beat Trump. He has been criticized for using his money to influence the election by funding his own campaign.