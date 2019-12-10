Poll: Trump leads 2020 Democratic candidates in Michigan

President Trump leads against the top 2020 Democratic candidates in Michigan, a state he carried by less than half a percentage point in 2016, according to a poll released Tuesday.

For the FireHouse Strategies poll released Tuesday, Trump was pitted against five of the 15 Democratic candidates in hypothetical head-to-head match-ups.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGabbard says she won't participate in next debate even if she qualifies House Democrats expected to unveil articles of impeachment Tuesday FBI head rejects claims of Ukrainian 2016 interference MORE put up the closest challenge in the head-to-head, with 41 percent of respondents saying they'd vote for him against 46 percent who chose Trump.

Trump leads Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLawmakers release defense bill with parental leave-for-Space-Force deal Gabbard says she won't participate in next debate even if she qualifies Overnight Health Care — Presented by That's Medicaid — Deal on surprise medical bills faces obstacles | House GOP unveils rival drug pricing measure ahead of Pelosi vote | Justices to hear case over billions in ObamaCare payments MORE (I-Vt.) by 6 points, 48 percent to 42 percent, according to the poll, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGabbard says she won't participate in next debate even if she qualifies On The Money: White House, Dems edge closer to trade deal | GOP worries about Trump concessions | DOJ argues Congress can't sue Trump on emoluments | Former Fed chief Volcker dies UN International Anticorruption Day highlights democracy as a human right MORE (D-Mass.) by 9 points, 47 percent to Warren’s 38 percent.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegGabbard says she won't participate in next debate even if she qualifies McKinsey allowing Buttigieg to disclose past clients Saagar Enjeti: Elizabeth Warren reveals grim future under her presidency MORE and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWhy Democrats cannot dismiss Michael Bloomberg in this race Bloomberg: Barr 'is more concerned with protecting the president than protecting our country from Russia' Where the Bloomberg candidacy makes sense MORE each earned the support of 37 percent of respondents in the Michigan survey, trailing Trump by 11 points.

The Democrats also fell behind Trump in head-to-head match-ups in polls of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two other key battleground states.

The poll was conducted Dec. 3 through 5, as House Democrats pressed forward with their impeachment inquiry, though before they officially unveiled articles of impeachment on Tuesday.

Trump's impeachment and removal from office is opposed by 50.8 percent of voters in Michigan, 52.2 percent of voters in Pennsylvania and 57.8 percent of Wisconsin voters.

FireHouse Strategies surveyed 1,759 likely 2020 general election voters, comprising 610 in Wisconsin, 551 in Michigan, and 598 in Pennsylvania. The sample was weighted by age group, gender, education and political party in each state to reflect the demographic characteristics of the likely voter population.

The margin of error for the Michigan and Pennsylvania results is 4.3 percentage points, and the margin of error for the Wisconsin results is 4.1 percentage points.