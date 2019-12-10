Sanders urges impeachment trial 'quickly' in the Senate

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders urges impeachment trial 'quickly' in the Senate The media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Steyer rolls out 5B plan to invest in historically black colleges MORE (I-Vt.) urged the Senate to "quickly" pursue a trial over the articles of impeachment unveiled by the House on Tuesday, adding that the House should pass the articles as soon as possible.

In a pair of tweets, Sanders said that he would do his constitutional duty and attend the impeachment trial in the Senate even as he campaigns as a candidate for the Democratic Party's nomination.

"Donald Trump Donald John TrumpSanders urges impeachment trial 'quickly' in the Senate US sending 20,000 troops to Europe for largest exercises since Cold War Barr criticizes FBI, says it's possible agents acted in 'bad faith' in Trump probe MORE is the most corrupt president in history, and he must be held accountable. I strongly believe the announcement of articles of impeachment are appropriate and necessary, and I call on the full House to pass them," Sanders tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Once the House proceeds to impeachment, Leader McConnell must quickly schedule a full trial in the Senate, where I will uphold my constitutional responsibility as a juror," he added.

Once the House proceeds to impeachment, Leader McConnell must quickly schedule a full trial in the Senate, where I will uphold my constitutional responsibility as a juror. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 10, 2019

Other 2020 candidates in the Senate including Cory Booder (D-N.J.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetSanders urges impeachment trial 'quickly' in the Senate Obstacles remain for deal on surprise medical bills Key House and Senate health leaders reach deal to stop surprise medical bills MORE (D-Colo.) echoed support for the impeachment process on Tuesday, with Bennet tweeting that he would likely vote in favor of removing Trump from office.

"We have to follow due process and the rule of law, but if the evidence of the President’s wrongdoing and abuse of power continues to remain consistent with what we’ve seen, it’s likely I will vote to impeach," Bennet tweeted.

"The President has made it very difficult for Congress to do the oversight that the Constitution requires and that the American people demand. He’s obstructed and stonewalled at every step of the way, and today’s announcement reflects that," he added. "This is exactly what the founders were worried about. We don’t elect kings in this country, and nobody is above the law."

We have to follow due process and the rule of law, but if the evidence of the President’s wrongdoing and abuse of power continues to remain consistent with what we’ve seen, it’s likely I will vote to impeach. 1/3 https://t.co/u2Wrzes2pF — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) December 10, 2019

This is exactly what the founders were worried about. We don’t elect kings in this country, and nobody is above the law. 3/3 — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) December 10, 2019

"This is a sad, sobering moment for our country," Booker tweeted. "This President violated his oath to the American people. Now, those of us who swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution have a duty to follow ours."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I support the leadership House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSanders urges impeachment trial 'quickly' in the Senate Tech legal shield included in USMCA despite late Pelosi push GOP senator warns quick vote on new NAFTA would be 'huge mistake' MORE and House Democrats have displayed during these hearings and this process, and know it will continue in an impartial and sober way," he continued.

I support the leadership House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have displayed during these hearings and this process, and know it will continue in an impartial and sober way. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 10, 2019

Entrenpreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangSanders urges impeachment trial 'quickly' in the Senate The great AI debate: What candidates are (finally) saying about artificial intelligence Poll: Biden leads Democratic field, Warren drops to third place MORE, who has focused little of his rhetoric on the matter of impeachment during his 2020 campaign efforts, tweeted support Tuesday for the impeachment efforts but warned that Democrats risked inflaming the president's base ahead of 2020.

"I agree with proceeding with impeachment - it’s the right thing to do. But there is potential for it to increase polarization and galvanize the President’s base particularly if impeachment doesn’t succeed. We need to provide a new positive vision to move the country forward," Yang tweeted.

I agree with proceeding with impeachment - it’s the right thing to do. But there is potential for it to increase polarization and galvanize the President’s base particularly if impeachment doesn’t succeed. We need to provide a new positive vision to move the country forward. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) December 10, 2019

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro added that he was "pleased" that Democrats were upholding the duty of the Congress to "hold [Trump] to account," and added that he thought impeachment proceedings should have began shortly after the release of the special counsel report into the Trump campaign and Russian election interference.

"I called on Congress to begin impeachment the day after the Mueller report was released in April, because it was clear Donald Trump broke the law," Castro tweeted.

"It’s a solemn day in our nation’s history, but I’m pleased Congress is doing their duty to hold him to account," he continued.

I called on Congress to begin impeachment the day after the Mueller report was released in April, because it was clear Donald Trump broke the law.



It’s a solemn day in our nation’s history, but I’m pleased Congress is doing their duty to hold him to account. https://t.co/RdwlNAVLYm — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 10, 2019

"We have a dangerous and lawless president who has disregarded the Constitution at the expense of the American people. That demands accountability. Impeachment is a grave act, but we can’t afford to wait," added former Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickSanders urges impeachment trial 'quickly' in the Senate Booker campaign rakes in million after Harris exits 2020 race Krystal Ball: New Biden ad is everything that's wrong with Democrats MORE (D-Mass.), a newcomer to the 2020 race.