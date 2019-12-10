Bloomberg not sure Trump is a billionaire: 'Never seen' his tax returns

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergTrump campaign exploits Bloomberg News blunder Tim Black: Did Michael Bloomberg lie about stop and frisk? Poll: Trump leads 2020 Democratic candidates in Michigan MORE questioned whether President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders urges impeachment trial 'quickly' in the Senate US sending 20,000 troops to Europe for largest exercises since Cold War Barr criticizes FBI, says it's possible agents acted in 'bad faith' in Trump probe MORE and Bloomberg’s fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSteyer rolls out 5B plan to invest in historically black colleges Gabbard says she won't participate in next debate even if she qualifies Emanuel jokes: 'I'm a new, mellow Rahm' MORE were actually billionaires like himself in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that aired Tuesday afternoon.

Amanpour, noting that the founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg News was “outspending your Democratic rivals by a factor of three to one,” said this had given rise to the question “Do we need yet another billionaire in the race?”

“Who’s the other billionaire?” Bloomberg asked, prompting Amanpour to answer “Well, isn’t there a Tom Steyer and a Donald Trump?”

“I’ve never seen their tax returns, so I don’t know,” Bloomberg replied, adding, “This is just another investment in a long list of, whether we put a billion dollars into the environment, we put 600 million dollars into fighting guns, and that sort of thing — or, spending whatever it takes to get elected and provide good government, because leadership really does matter.”

“I’ve been giving away, so far I think I’ve given away something like 10 billion dollars for things that I think are important in this country, one of which is getting us a good president,” the former mayor said.

Although Trump has yet to make his tax returns public, Steyer released his own in October showing $146 million in income in 2017.

Bloomberg’s personal wealth has made him a frequent target of his fellow 2020 candidates, particularly those with economic populist messages such as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders urges impeachment trial 'quickly' in the Senate The media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Steyer rolls out 5B plan to invest in historically black colleges MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Buttigieg surrogate on candidate's past consulting work: 'I don't think it matters' Steyer rolls out 5B plan to invest in historically black colleges MORE (D-Mass.), who have accused him of trying to buy the Democratic nomination.

"We do not believe that billionaires have the right to buy elections, and that is why we are going to overturn Citizens United, that is why multibillionaires like Mr. Bloomberg are not going to get very far in this election, that is why we are going to end voter suppression in America," Sanders said at a November campaign event.