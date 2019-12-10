Buttigieg releases list of clients he worked with at McKinsey

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Tulsi Gabbard reacts to Afghanistan report, calls out Pete Buttigieg's McKinsey work Buttigieg surrogate on candidate's past consulting work: 'I don't think it matters' MORE on Tuesday released a list of clients he worked with during his time at global consulting powerhouse McKinsey & Company, with clients ranging from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to the U.S. Defense Department.

A timeline of his three-year stint at the firm released by his campaign shows that Buttigieg worked on at least seven projects between 2007 and 2010. Those projects covered a broad swath of industries and policy areas ranging from climate change and clean energy to international development, according to the list provided by his campaign.

Buttigieg has faced mounting pressure from liberal activists and his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination to disclose the clients he worked with as an associate at McKinsey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consultancy announced on Monday that it would allow Buttigieg to release a list of his clients after he asked the company to allow him to break a nondisclosure agreement that had barred him from detailing his past projects and clients.

Other clients Buttigieg's campaign said he worked with included a division of Best Buy, Canadian supermarket chain Loblaws, the U.S. Postal Service, the Energy Foundation, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy, along with several utility companies and other nonprofit environmental groups.

– Developing