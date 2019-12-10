Bloomberg to appear alongside ex-Gov. Jerry Brown for first California campaign visit: report

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergTrump campaign exploits Bloomberg News blunder Tim Black: Did Michael Bloomberg lie about stop and frisk? Poll: Trump leads 2020 Democratic candidates in Michigan MORE is set to appear with former California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) Wednesday as he seeks to gin up support for his late entry into the 2020 presidential race.

Bloomberg will appear with Brown at the American Geophysicist Union convention in San Francisco, according to The San Francisco Chronicle, though the former governor is not expected to issue an official endorsement at the event.

Bloomberg and Brown will discuss climate change, a chief issue of concern for both Democrats. The two former office holders serve as co-chairs of America’s Pledge, under which governments and corporations vow to restrain their carbon output. Bloomberg and Brown first launched the initiative in 2017 after President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders urges impeachment trial 'quickly' in the Senate US sending 20,000 troops to Europe for largest exercises since Cold War Barr criticizes FBI, says it's possible agents acted in 'bad faith' in Trump probe MORE announced the U.S. would pull out from the Paris climate agreement.

Besides Brown, Bloomberg will campaign with Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a rising star within the Democratic Party. His campaign is also set to blanket California’s airwaves with $14 million of TV ads, according to The Chronicle.

The Bloomberg campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Bloomberg’s appearances with Brown, who remains a giant in California politics, and Tubbs could help boost his White House bid in the Golden State.

California is one of several states to hold their primaries and caucuses on March 3, dubbed Super Tuesday due to the amount of nominating contests held that day. The Golden State is set to allocate a whopping 495 delegates based on the primary’s result, making the race a top target for either front-runner to cement their standing or for middle-tier candidates to make up ground.

However, surveys show the former mayor polling in the low single digits as the centrist struggles among the state’s progressive Democratic primary electorate.

Bloomberg – who is skipping campaigning in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, the first four nominating states – is banking on no clear frontrunner emerging from the February contests and a strong showing for himself in the Super Tuesday states to help make up for his late entry into the primary last month.