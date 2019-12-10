Biden narrowly ahead in Iowa as Sanders surges, Warren drops: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Top Zelensky aide refutes Sondland testimony The great AI debate: What candidates are (finally) saying about artificial intelligence MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders urges impeachment trial 'quickly' in the Senate The media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Steyer rolls out 5B plan to invest in historically black colleges MORE (I-Vt.) are leading the 2020 Democratic primary field in the crucial caucus state of Iowa as Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Buttigieg surrogate on candidate's past consulting work: 'I don't think it matters' Steyer rolls out 5B plan to invest in historically black colleges MORE (D-Mass.) sinks, according to a Emerson College poll released Tuesday.

Biden and Sanders are neck-and-neck at the top of the survey, garnering the support of 23 percent and 22 percent of Democratic caucus-goers, respectively. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Tulsi Gabbard reacts to Afghanistan report, calls out Pete Buttigieg's McKinsey work Buttigieg surrogate on candidate's past consulting work: 'I don't think it matters' MORE comes in third at 18 percent and Warren sits at fourth with 12 percent.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPoll: Biden leads Democratic field, Warren drops to third place 'Minor league cities' need new federal partnership The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - Democrats to release articles of impeachment today MORE (D-Minn.) comes in fifth place in the poll at 10 percent, while no other candidate breaks double digits.

While Biden remained steady from the same poll in October and Buttigieg inched up 2 points, Tuesday’s survey shows significant swings for Sanders and Warren, who are waging a protracted fight to be the primary field’s progressive figurehead.

Sanders rose 9 points from 13 percent in October’s poll, while Warren dropped by 11 points, finding herself sinking from a first-place spot to fourth in a few months’ time.

Klobuchar also enjoyed a boost as she works to burnish her centrist credentials, leaping 9 points from October when she polled at just 1 percent.

Sanders has enjoyed a months long jump in support since a heart attack thrust his campaign into uncertainty, garnering the endorsements of progressive firebrands Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezWarren proposes 'Blue New Deal' to protect oceans Trump tops list of most tweeted about politicians in 2019 Buttigieg campaign says 2000 people attended Iowa rally MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarSanders, Omar to hit campaign trail in New Hampshire House approves two-state resolution in implicit rebuke of Trump Al Green calls for including Trump's 'racism' in impeachment articles MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — GOP, Democrats square off at final impeachment hearing Live coverage: Democrats, Republicans seek to win PR battle in final House impeachment hearing Sanders, Omar to hit campaign trail in New Hampshire MORE (D-Mich.), National Nurses United and the Los Angeles teachers union.

Meanwhile, Warren has seen her poll numbers in national and early state surveys tick downward as her 2020 contenders and special interest groups hammer her over her “Medicare for All” plan and how she intends to pay for it.

Polling shows Sanders and Warren to be competing for similar groups of voters, with the two candidates ranking as the top two choices among voters under the age of 50 and those who describe themselves as “very liberal,” according to the Emerson survey.

The Emerson poll surveyed 325 Democratic caucus-goers from Dec. 7-10 and has a margin of error of 5.4 percent.