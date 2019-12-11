Gabbard news items generating more social interactions than other 2020 Democrats: study

News stories centered on Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGabbard knocks Trump over handling of Pensacola air station shooting Gabbard calls for congressional inquiry over Afghanistan war report The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — House Dems charge Trump with abuse, obstruction of Congress in impeachment articles MORE's (D-Hawaii) presidential campaign have generated more social media interactions than any other 2020 Democrat, according to data analyzed by Axios.

The news outlet analyzed interactions on Facebook and Twitter — measured as likes, comments and shares — from Sept. 16 to Dec. 8 and found Gabbard outpaced all other 2020 Democratic candidates, with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Trump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE coming in as a close second.

Gabbard generated an average of 858 social media interactions for each news story. Biden averaged 852 interactions while Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE (I-Vt.) garnered 763 and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE (D-Mass.) came in fourth with an average of 648 interactions.

Gabbard has had several viral moments on the debate stage as she has frequently taken aim at her fellow Democratic opponents, and has even dueled with 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles Hillary Clinton documentary to premiere at Sundance MORE.

Gabbard in one exchange called Clinton the “queen of warmongers” and “embodiment of corruption.”

Gabbard also sparred with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPoll: Buttigieg slips into fourth place as Biden widens lead Yang qualifies for December Democratic debate The media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? MORE (D-Calif.), calling the former Democratic candidate out for her record on criminal justice from when Harris served as California’s attorney general.

Axios noted Gabbard’s penchant for social media interactions is due, in part, to her appeal to viral, right-wing media.

This week, Gabbard said that she wouldn't participate in the upcoming December debate even if she qualifies.

“For a number of reasons, I have decided not to attend the December 19th ‘debate’ — regardless of whether or not there are qualifying polls,” she tweeted Monday. “I instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina.”

For a number of reasons, I have decided not to attend the December 19th "debate" — regardless of whether or not there are qualifying polls. I instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 10, 2019

She previously threatened to boycott the October debate, alleging that the Democratic National Committee and media were “rigging” the presidential race.