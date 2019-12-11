Alyssa Milano exits Yang fundraiser saying campaign has not addressed sexual misconduct 'appropriately'

Prominent "Me Too" activist and actress Alyssa Milano announced that she will no longer participate in a fundraiser in Los Angeles for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang to launch ad on climate change in Iowa Poll: Buttigieg slips into fourth place as Biden widens lead Yang qualifies for December Democratic debate MORE, saying his campaign has not taken adequate action to address sexual misconduct claims from a staffer.

“I have made the difficult decision to withdraw my participation from a fundraiser for the @andrewyang campaign. This is due to repeated allegations of sexual misconduct against a campaign staffer by a campaign staffer which were not appropriately addressed,” Milano tweeted Tuesday evening.

Milano clarified that she believes Yang is a “good man” and that the allegation in question is not against him.

“While I have not endorsed any candidate, I do believe Andrew Yang is a good man with progressive, smart, interesting ideas. And to be clear, NO allegations have been made against him personally. But this issue is too important and too prevalent. The buck stops at the top,” she said.

“Part of fixing the issue of sexual harassment in our culture is living our values and holding ourselves and the people we admire accountable. I wish Andrew, his family and his campaign well, and encourage him to immediately and publicly remedy this issue.”

The Yang campaign said it is looking into the matter, though details of the accusation were not immediately available.

“We take these matters seriously, and creating a safe environment for anyone participating in any activity with the campaign is an utmost priority. To those ends, we have initiated prompt action to evaluate these allegations and will take all necessary steps to ensure that we foster a work environment that is in accordance with our values,” a Yang campaign spokesperson told The Hill.

The fundraiser will be a brunch for Yang, with prices for tickets ranging from $100 to $5,600.

Yang, an entrepreneur, has had unexpected staying power in the 2020 race, outlasting senators and governors who entered the race with higher name recognition and have since withdrawn. He has earned a spot at every primary debate so far and Thursday qualified for the debate next week.