Trump holds single-digit leads over Democratic rivals in Texas: poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Bombshell Afghanistan report bolsters calls for end to 'forever wars' Lawmakers dismiss Chinese retaliatory threat to US tech MORE holds single-digit leads over his top 2020 Democratic rivals in Texas as the president’s reelection campaign seeks to keep the rapidly diversifying state in the GOP’s column next year.

Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Trump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE are running neck-and-neck in the Lone Star State, with Trump narrowly leading by a 48-47 margin in a new CNN poll released Wednesday.

He has more sizable leads against Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE (D-Mass.), 51-44, and against Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE (I-Vt.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Biden narrowly ahead in Iowa as Sanders surges, Warren drops: poll MORE (D), 50-43.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the single-digit leads could be cause for concern for the Trump campaign in the reliably red state. Trump won Texas by 9 points in 2016 over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles Hillary Clinton documentary to premiere at Sundance MORE, the worst showing there for a Republican presidential candidate in 20 years, and Democrats are eager to try to flip the state’s electoral votes next year.

The Democratic base was electrified last year with the Senate bid of former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D), who broke midterm fundraising records and came within 3 points of unseating Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzBarr: 'I haven't looked into' whether Ukraine meddled in 2016 election Houston police chief excoriates McConnell, Cornyn and Cruz on gun violence FBI head rejects claims of Ukrainian 2016 interference MORE (R). Democrats are hoping to piggyback off that momentum as well as an influx of new residents from more liberal states to make Texas and its 38 electoral votes competitive next year.

To boost the party’s chances of winning the state in 2020, the Texas Democratic Party in September unveiled its “path to victory” plan that is centered around registering 2.6 million more Texans to vote to help in the White House race as well as down ballot contests.

“Change is coming to Texas — a new wave of activists and progressive candidates demand it. They’re fired up about affordable healthcare, ending gun violence, reversing climate change, and protecting our diverse communities,” Texas Democratic Party deputy executive Cliff Walker said in a statement at the time.

CNN’s Texas poll surveyed 1,205 adults from Dec. 4 to 8 and has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.