California poll shows Biden, Sanders, Warren bunched atop Democratic field

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Trump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE is leading the crowded Democratic primary pack in California, followed closely by progressive Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE (I-Vt.), according to a new CNN poll.

Twenty-one percent of likely Democratic primary voters in the Golden State said they supported Biden, while 20 percent backed Sanders and 17 percent threw their support behind Warren.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Biden narrowly ahead in Iowa as Sanders surges, Warren drops: poll MORE (D) and businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang to launch ad on climate change in Iowa Poll: Buttigieg slips into fourth place as Biden widens lead Yang qualifies for December Democratic debate MORE trailed the front-runners with 9 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg to appear alongside ex-Gov. Jerry Brown for first California campaign visit: report Bloomberg not sure Trump is a billionaire: 'Never seen' his tax returns Poll: Buttigieg slips into fourth place as Biden widens lead MORE, who jumped into the race last month, polled at 5 percent. The billionaire candidate has focused on Super Tuesday states like California instead of early contest states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

Other surveys have found a tight race taking shape ahead of California's March 3 primary.

A Los Angeles Times poll released last week showed Sanders in the lead with 24 percent, with Warren at 22 percent.

California plays a crucial role in the Democratic nominating process because it doles out the most delegates for the nominating convention with its winner-take-all primary.

Biden, Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg are the top four candidates nationally, according to several polls.

The CNN survey in California was conducted among 1,203 adults and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. Among the 508 likely Democratic primary voters polled in the state, the margin of sampling error was 5.2 points.