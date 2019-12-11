Booker campaign unveils bilingual training program for Nevada caucus

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Shooting in Jersey City leaves multiple people dead, including police officer Schumer to colleagues running for White House: Impeachment comes first MORE’s (D-N.J.) White House campaign is rolling out a bilingual training program ahead of the Nevada caucuses in February.

The program, dubbed “Caucus por Cory,” will be kicked off Saturday and is part of the campaign’s effort to train and engage Latino voters in both English and Spanish.

“We’re proud to launch this caucus program in Nevada aimed at training and engaging Latino voters across the state,” said Vanessa Valdivia, the Booker campaign’s Nevada communications director.

“Latino voters will be a critical part of the coalition to win in 2020 and engaging early in the process is key to that success. Our campaign will continue to meet voters where they are and work to engage all communities to learn more about Cory Booker.”

Nevada is scheduled to hold its caucuses on Feb. 22, the third nominating contest of the 2020 primary. The Silver State, with its heavy Hispanic primary electorate, is viewed as a litmus test of Democratic presidential contenders’ appeal to a key voting bloc.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Trump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE has a 9-point lead in Nevada, according to Real Clear Politics’ average of polls in the state, though Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE (I-Vt.), who has seen an uptick in support among Hispanics and who is viewed as potent in caucuses, is also considered to be a strong contender in the state.

Booker, who speaks Spanish and has long been seen as a rising star within the Democratic Party, has struggled to break out of the primary field’s middle tier – national and early state polling shows him sitting in the low or mid-single digits and he has so far not qualified for the primary debate next week.