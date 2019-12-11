Poll: Trump leads top 2020 Democrats in Iowa

The top Democratic presidential candidates trail President Trump in Iowa, according to a new poll.

Trump is leading all of his potential challengers in head-to-head matchups, but South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Biden narrowly ahead in Iowa as Sanders surges, Warren drops: poll MORE fared the best. The mayor is in a statistical dead-heat with Trump based on an Emerson poll released Tuesday.

Trump has a slim 1 percentage point lead over Buttigieg — 46 percent to 45 percent — that's within the poll's 3 point margin of error.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Trump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE is the next closest Democrat, trailing Trump by 4 points. Trump has 49 percent support to Biden's 45 percent.

The president leads both Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE (I-Vt.) by 7 points, with Trump at 50 percent support to their 43 percent.

Trump has extended his lead over Democrats since a March poll by Emerson. Sanders bested Trump by 2 points at the time, and the president led Biden and Warren by just 2 points. The matchup results in March were also within the poll’s margin of error.

Despite being the strongest candidate against Trump in the most recent head-to-head matchups, Buttigieg trails both Biden and Sanders in Iowa.

The two Democratic front-runners in the poll are neck and neck for the top spot, with Biden at 23 percent and Sanders at 22 percent. Buttigieg was the favorite for 18 percent of voters polled.

Warren has dropped to fourth in the Emerson poll, at 12 percent support.

The poll was conducted Dec. 7-10 among 1,043 voters.