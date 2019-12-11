Poll: Buttigieg, Biden neck and neck in New Hampshire

A WBUR poll released Wednesday shows that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Trump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Biden narrowly ahead in Iowa as Sanders surges, Warren drops: poll MORE are in a dead heat in New Hampshire.

When asked who they would vote for if New Hampshire's Democratic primary was today, 18 percent of likely Democratic voters polled said Buttigieg, while 17 percent said Biden.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE (I-Vt.) received 15 percent support, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE (D-Mass.) received 12 percent. No other candidate was in double digits, though 12 percent said either that they didn't know or refused to answer the question.

Sanders led the way in favorability, with 60 percent of respondents rating him favorable. Buttigieg was next with 58 percent, followed by Biden at 53 percent and Warren at 52 percent.

The poll was conducted Dec. 3-8, surveyed 442 likely voters and had a margin of error of 4.7 percentage points.