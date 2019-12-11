Former undocumented workers fired from Trump properties attend Biden campaign event

Two former undocumented women who were fired from President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Bombshell Afghanistan report bolsters calls for end to 'forever wars' Lawmakers dismiss Chinese retaliatory threat to US tech MORE's properties attended events hosted by the Culinary Union for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Trump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Buttigieg says he doubts consulting work for insurer led to layoffs Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE (D-Mass.) this week in Las Vegas.

Sandra Diaz and Victorina Morales on Wednesday appeared with Biden at the union's town hall in Las Vegas and shared a hug with the former vice president onstage.

Biden gets hugs from Sandra Diaz and Victorina Morales, two former Trunp Bedminster housekeepers who’ve spoken out against the president. pic.twitter.com/GuLQLSfl17 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 11, 2019

The appearance came as Biden's immigration plan, which would scrap a number of Trump administration policies, was released on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diaz and Morales, who opened up about their past experiences working for Trump's New Jersey club, took aim at his immigration policies at the event.

"[Trump] still lies about immigrants," Diaz said, according to Bloomberg. "We are good workers and good people."

The women also appeared with Warren at the union's town hall on Monday.

“I am here for all immigrants,” Morales said, according to the Courthouse News Service. “We are not rapists. We are not liars. We are here for everyone. Let’s come out of the shadows and tell the truth.”

Diaz and Morales have been publicly active in denouncing Trump's immigration policies. The pair joined a larger group of undocumented immigrants, who were also fired from Trump's properties, for an immigration reform event rivaling Trump's reelection campaign kickoff rally in Orlando, Fla., earlier this year.

Diaz also attended Trump's State of the Union in February as Rep. Jimmy Gomez Jimmy GomezHouse Democrats offer bill to expand the estate tax House Democrats blur lines on support for impeachment Here are the 95 Democrats who voted to support impeachment MORE's (D-Calif.) guest.

According to The Washington Post, Morales has applied for asylum and has been granted a legal work permit while that process plays out and Diaz became a permanent U.S. resident after leaving her job at Bedminster.

Updated: 5:12 p.m.