Democrats spend big to put Senate in play

Outside groups supporting Democratic Senate candidates are spending millions of dollars on early advertising aimed at softening up Republican incumbents and growing the field of states in play in next year’s elections.

Those groups have spent more than $9.3 million on television spots in six states in recent months — almost three times as much as supportive Republican groups have spent defending incumbent Republican senators.

For years, Democrats have complained that Republicans have benefitted from outside groups that are not legally required to disclose their donors, so-called dark money organizations that grew out of the Supreme Court’s decision in the Citizens United v. FEC case.

But now it is Democrats who are using those same laws to funnel money through innocuously named groups that do not have to disclose the identities of their donors.

Virtually all the money spent on television advertising so far this year has come from dark money groups, not groups like the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) or the Senate Majority PAC that typically spend the most on television advertising in a cycle.

“The Democratic Senate candidates that are running are faced with an incredibly toxic socialist agenda, so it’s no surprise that outside groups are dropping significant resources in the off year in order to paper over their shortcomings as candidates,” said Jesse Hunt, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

Advancing AZ has pumped nearly $1.8 million into advertisements targeting Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyGroup of veterans call on lawmakers to support impeachment, 'put country over politics' Here are the Senate Republicans who could vote to convict Trump Overnight Health Care: House to vote next week on drug prices bill | Conway says Trump trying to find 'balance' on youth vaping | US spent trillion on hospitals in 2018 MORE (R) in Arizona. The group’s board of directors include Steve Gomez, an Arizona man who appeared in an anti-McSally television advertisement in 2018, and ex-Rep. Sam Coopersmith (D), a former chairman of the state Democratic Party.

In Colorado, a group calling itself Rocky Mountain Values has pumped $1 million into advertising against Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Group of veterans call on lawmakers to support impeachment, 'put country over politics' Here are the Senate Republicans who could vote to convict Trump MORE (R) on health care. That group is run by Alvina Vasquez, a top staffer on Gov. Jared Polis Jared Schutz PolisDrudge faces conservative pushback after mocking Trump's Colorado wall comment Trump says remark about Colorado border wall was made 'kiddingly' Colorado governor mocks Trump for saying he's building wall there MORE’s (D) 2018 campaign.

Rocky Mountain Values and a group called Conservation Colorado have dropped another $600,000 on ads against Gardner. The gun control group Giffords PAC — founded by McSally’s opponent, Mark Kelly (D), and Kelly’s wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D) — has added almost $500,000.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstHouston police chief excoriates McConnell, Cornyn and Cruz on gun violence GOP senators unveil bill to expand 'opportunity zone' reporting requirements Giffords, Demand Justice to pressure GOP senators to reject Trump judicial pick MORE (R) has faced more than $1.4 million in ads run by Iowa Forward, a group that also operates as Iowa Voices. Its executive director is a former aide to state Sen. Rob Hogg (D), and its former spokesman now works for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Trump trade deal likely to sow division in Democratic presidential field Trump supporters at Pa. rally 'upset' after Democrats introduce impeachment articles MORE’s presidential campaign.

Mainers have seen $1.5 million in advertisements run by Maine Momentum, another dark money group run by former aides to Rep. Chellie Pingree Rochelle (Chellie) PingreeOvernight Energy: EPA chief touts benefits of deregulation for environment | Trump officials weaken fish protections Interior chief once lobbied against | USDA watchdog to probe handling of climate reports USDA's internal watchdog to probe allegedly buried climate change reports Congress pumps brakes on Interior push to relocate Bureau of Land Management MORE (D) and state House Speaker Sara Gideon (D). Gideon is the DSCC’s preferred candidate to take on Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Group of veterans call on lawmakers to support impeachment, 'put country over politics' Defense bill includes fix for military families' survivor benefits MORE (R) in November.

Majority Forward, an arm of the largest Democratic super PAC that backs Senate candidates, has added $780,000 in spending against Collins. The group has also spent more than $100,000 against Gardner in Colorado and Sen. David Perdue (R) in Georgia. It has spent nearly $100,000 against McSally and Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisGroup of veterans call on lawmakers to support impeachment, 'put country over politics' The real US patent 'crisis' Graham: FBI investigation in 2016 turned into a 'criminal conspiracy' MORE (R-N.C.).

Those groups are spending early in hopes of framing the races that will develop over the course of the next year. Their aim is to soften support for well-known incumbents like Gardner or to bolster little-known candidates like Gideon.

Running early advertising “is a good strategy and, budget allowing, necessary in the current volatile environment, whether it is for an incumbent, challenger or open race,” said Craig Varoga, a longtime Democratic strategist who has run outside groups himself. “Like any battle, anyone who unilaterally disarmed would increase their odds of losing the war. It is almost always better to fight than to tie your own hands behind your back.”

What Republican spending has taken place this year has largely come from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which accounts for more than half the $3.7 million spent defending Republican incumbents this year. The Chamber has spent $950,000 touting McSally in Arizona, $531,000 for Collins in Maine and $879,000 for Tillis in North Carolina.

One Nation, a dark money group tied to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRepublicans consider skipping witnesses in Trump impeachment trial On The Money: Pelosi, Trump tout deal on new NAFTA | McConnell says no trade vote until impeachment trial wraps up | Lawmakers push spending deadline to Thursday McConnell: Senate impeachment trial will begin in January MORE’s (R-Ky.) political network, has shelled out six-figure ad buys for Ernst in Iowa and Collins in Maine. Another Republican group, the 1820 PAC, has also spent more than half a million dollars for Collins.

But some Republicans privately worry that the early spending could dent their candidates even before races begin in earnest next year. They point to 2014, when groups backed by the conservative Koch brothers spent millions of dollars in off-year advertising.

“Early spending has an effect, no question. They begin framing the narrative before some of our guys can afford to communicate,” said Mike Slanker, a Nevada Republican strategist who guided former Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerThis week: Barr back in hot seat over Mueller report Trump suggests Heller lost reelection bid because he was 'hostile' during 2016 presidential campaign Trump picks ex-oil lobbyist David Bernhardt for Interior secretary MORE’s (R) campaign as Heller weathered a barrage of attacks for more than a year before Election Day 2018. “Since it is harder to reach folks these days with the number of cord cutters increasing, it takes longer to get messages through than it used to. You have to start earlier.”

Others said the effects of early money were overblown and that voters are not yet paying attention to Senate contests — especially as impeachment and the Democratic presidential primary dominate the news.

“Any outside group is free to burn through its cash before voters actually tune in, and you won’t hear us complaining when Democrats do it,” said Jack Pandol, a spokesman for the Senate Leadership Fund, the top Republican outside group. “We’re focused on deploying resources effectively when we can actually make a difference, not chasing headlines.”

The groups that traditionally spend the most money on Senate campaigns have been busily stockpiling cash for an expensive fight to come next year. The NRSC has more than $54 million on hand, while the DSCC has almost $50 million in the bank, according to the latest reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

“Republicans are defending weak incumbents with toxic records voting to gut protections for pre-existing conditions and hand out tax breaks to corporate special interests and billionaires in states where the president lost or is increasingly unpopular,” said DSCC spokesman Stewart Boss.

“Democrats are well-positioned to take advantage of the 2020 map because we have impressive candidates who are breaking fundraising records, building strong grassroots support, and holding their opponents accountable.”

Meanwhile, the Senate Majority PAC has $13 million in the bank, and the Senate Leadership Fund, the largest Republican super PAC, has almost $6 million on hand. Those two groups typically raise the bulk of their funds in the months leading up to November.