Poll: Biden holds 20-point lead over Democrats in Texas

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play MORE is leading the 2020 Democratic primary field with a 20-point lead over his closest opponent in Texas, according to a new poll.

Biden is backed by 35 percent of likely Texas Democratic primary voters, based on a CNN poll released Wednesday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 The Memo: Pelosi-Trump trade deal provokes debate on left MORE (I-Vt.) ranks second in the field, with 15 percent support. He’s closely trailed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 The Memo: Pelosi-Trump trade deal provokes debate on left MORE (D-Mass.) at 13 percent.

South Bend., Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 Krystal Ball warns about lagging youth support for Buttigieg MORE (D), who is leading some polls in Iowa, the first state to choose a nominee, ranks fourth in Texas at 9 percent, based on the poll. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Krystal Ball warns about lagging youth support for Buttigieg Bloomberg unveils proposal to increase earned income tax credit, federal funding for housing programs MORE (D), a late entry to the race, closely trails Buttigieg at 4 percent.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio, has 3 percent support from likely primary voters, based on the poll.

No other candidate receives more than 2 percent support in the poll.

Texas Democrats will vote on a candidate on Super Tuesday, which falls on March 3. Voters in California, the most populous state in the U.S., will cast a vote the same day.

The race is closer in California, with Biden, Sanders and Warren bunched at the top of the field, based on the CNN poll.

The Texas poll was conducted from Dec. 4 to 8. Pollsters surveyed 327 likely Democratic primary voters. The sample was weighted to reflect Census figures for gender, race, age, education, state region and telephone usage. Its results have a margin of error of 6.6 percentage points.