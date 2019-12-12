Warren to hit rivals Biden, Buttigieg in new speech

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 The Memo: Pelosi-Trump trade deal provokes debate on left MORE (D-Mass.) will hit two of her top rivals in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race during a speech in New Hampshire on Thursday, according to a copy of her prepared remarks.

Without naming them directly, she'll call out former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Democrats seek leverage for trial Democrats spend big to put Senate in play MORE and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 Krystal Ball warns about lagging youth support for Buttigieg MORE.

“Unlike some candidates for the Democratic nomination, I’m not counting on Republican politicians having an epiphany and suddenly supporting the kinds of tax increases on the rich or big business accountability they have opposed under Democratic presidents for a generation,” Warren plans to say.

That comment seemingly targets Biden, who has touted his ability to work across the aisle throughout the campaign.

“Unlike some candidates for the Democratic nomination, I’m not betting my agenda on the naïve hope that if Democrats adopt Republican critiques of progressive policies or make vague calls for unity that somehow the wealthy and well-connected will stand down,” Warren also plans to say.

The excerpts of the speech were first reported by The New York Times.

Warren also directs a line at Buttigieg by describing a candidate who “calls the people who raise a quarter million dollars for him his ‘National Investors Circle,’ and he offers them regular phone calls and special access. When a candidate brags about how beholden he feels to a group of wealthy investors, our democracy is in serious trouble.”

Warren also contrasts herself with her rivals, doubling down on her message that she can deliver "real change" if elected to the highest office.

"The key question isn’t big government versus small government — it’s who government works for," she plans to say. "I'm running for President to take on a corrupt system and get our economy working for everyone."

Warren does not call out fellow progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Warren, Buttigieg duke it out in sprint to 2020 The Memo: Pelosi-Trump trade deal provokes debate on left MORE (I-Vt.) in the speech. Both Sanders and Warren have sworn off high-dollar donations, running grassroots campaigns funded by small contributions from supporters.

Warren, Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders have been leading the field in most polls.

She’ll also call out former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday Krystal Ball warns about lagging youth support for Buttigieg Bloomberg unveils proposal to increase earned income tax credit, federal funding for housing programs MORE (D) by name. She’s been publicly criticizing the billionaire and his self-funded campaign since he entered the race last month.

“It’s no secret that I’m not a fan of Michael Bloomberg trying to buy the Democratic presidential nomination,” Warren will say, according to the excerpts, which were shared by her campaign.

Updated at 11:26 a.m.